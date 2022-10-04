DOUGLAS — In a matter of weeks, registered voters who live within the Willcox and Douglas basins will decide on the establishment of Active Management Areas (AMA) which would impact both aquifers.
The idea to develop AMAs for the two basins was borne by a group for people who are concerned about the dropping water levels, dry wells and the expansion of fissures which indicate more water is being taken out of the aquifers than the monsoon rains and winter rain and snow events put back in them.
The AMA designations can protect the aquifers from new, industrial agriculture pumping or other water intense uses preserving the wells of residents, ranchers and small farmers.
It has not been an easy path as many in the Sulphur Springs Valley are wary of the role the government will play in overseeing the AMAs. And, with rumors and disinformation making their ways through the communities, Arizona Water Defenders (ADWR) decided to have a community meeting in Douglas to clear up some misconceptions and offer information on what is happening to the aquifers.
Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR), according to the website, states the AMA “administers state laws, develops and implements groundwater management plans, explores ways of augmenting water supplies to meet future needs. It also works to develop public policy in order to promote efficient use and an equitable allocation of available water supplies. Statutory management goals for each AMA guide the policies for managing water in these areas.”
If approved, each AMA will have a five–member advisory council appointed by the Governor for six-year terms to represent groundwater users in their respective AMA. Local people can apply for membership on the Groundwater Users Advisory Council which “provides advice and recommendations to the AMA Director on groundwater management programs and policies within the AMA.
The GUAC appointed in relation to an AMA may only advise, not govern it. Its members are appointed “to represent the users of groundwater” in the AMA. It does not set usage policy. It “advises the area director” of the AMA, to make “recommendations on groundwater management programs and policies for the active management area,” and may comment on draft management plans.
Kristine Uhlman, retired hydrologist who began with the U.S. Geological Survey, and Susanna Eden, University of Arizona Research Outreach Programs Officer, made the trek from Tucson to talk about the issues both aquifers face.
Ulhman spoke during one of the Willcox Water Workshop in 2020 and knows about the area and what people will face if the water levels continue to decline.
She began with the geophysical nature of the Sulphur Springs basin which stretches from the Mule mountains to the west and the Chiricahua mountains to the east, south to the border and north above U.S. Interstate 10. As the mountains erode, all the sediment, sand and rocks end up moving into the valley filling the basin and creating the valley floor seen today. Water collects in the underground sediment creating an aquifer.
In the Willcox basin, all the water flows to the center of the valley. Depending on the variability of the sediment and gravel deposits, wells may hit water at different depths, some shallow, some deep, she said.
She described it as the “ultimate rainwater harvesting system” as the water that does filter down into the aquifer remains in its closed system.
In the Douglas basin, Uhlman explained, the aquifer’s water drains to the south into Mexico.
Estimated groundwater used in both basins from 1915 to 2000 was more than 12 million acre feet. One acre foot is equal to a football field covered in one foot of water.
The Douglas basin was declared a critical groundwater source and the State Land Department prohibited drilling new wells in the aquifer in the 1960s. In 1980, the state legislature established a large portion of the Douglas basin as an Irrigation Nonexpansion Area (INA) and limited agricultural pumping. In 1952, most of the wells were 200 feet deep.
The Willcox basin did not have the same protection and large agricultural interests took advantage of the open for business aquifer. It now averages a seven foot decline each year.
The Douglas basin water level drops an average of 2.8 inches a year.
Uhlman noted agriculture uses 60% to 80% of the groundwater in the state. “We export our groundwater through the vegetables we sell out of state.”
As the water level drops, fissures tend to form in areas of the aquifers where the most pumping has occurred as ground above them collapses. She said the collapse can damage the aquifer as it allows surface contaminants to enter the groundwater supply. No amount of recharge will refill the vacant space where water once stood. Fissures do costly damage to roads, utilities and home foundations.
One thing that was evident at the end of her presentation, both basins are in trouble and have been on a downhill slide for decades. And with the declines in underground water supplies, Ash Dahlke, president of AWD, warned property values will also drop.
Uhlman also went over a few things well owners should be aware of, such as bacteria that can build up in pipes, so it is a good idea for owners to test their water annually for heavy metals, high nitrate content and toxins and send the results to a certified lab. Chlorine bleach is not good for the well system as it can damage pipes and free natural arsenic in the aquifer.
The Douglas INA has been helpful to some degree in preserving the aquifer, but “the INA is not a final solution,” she noted. “You are still drawing out more water than can be replaced. Eventually, the water will no longer be there.”
There is a way for people to help recharge the aquifer through constructing a series of weirs or simple gabions. These DIY structures made from rocks and placed in washes slows the water down giving a bit more time for the soil to absorb it. They can also help prevent erosion.
Uhlman pointed out a few ways to tell if a well is going dry, like finding sediment in the toilet tank which indicates the pump is pulling in sand. The water table can fluctuate in certain circumstances and can put stress on a pump enough to overheat it, melt pvc pipe and damage the system. If a person rubs their teeth with the tap water and feels grit, there is a problem brewing.
Eden explained each AMA can have different goals and different rules. So the AMAs proposed for the two basins may not be like the other five AMAs in the state. It will depend on what the public expects the designation to accomplish.
“An AMA designation will stop any additional groundwater pumping for a period of time until the goal of the AMA is set,” Eden said. “But, small acreage, small wells are no problem.”
A five member Groundwater Users Advisory Council will be appointed by the governor and will act as advisors. According to ADWR, they will “represent the users of groundwater in the AMA, and on the basis of their knowledge of interest and experience with problems relating to development and the use and conservation of water.”
The AMA is the foundation of the regional plan encompassing the goals of the public, said Eden.
Uhlman said it could take two years to get a committee nominated, appointed and in place. Then the public affected decides the rules. During that time, no new water uses or deepening of wells would be permitted.
Wells in both basins that pump 35 gallons per minute (GPM) or less are considered exempt from the AMA regulations. Those that pump 36 GPD or more will be monitored.
“You’ll have some control of the water table with the AMA. All of it will be up to you to mitigate the overdraft,” added Eden. “The key is taking some control of the water in your region. The AMA provides a structure for creating rules and plans for conservation and other actions to mitigate the problem of overdraft.”
Dahlke also pointed out that with an AMA, someone can not sink a new wells near an exiting well. She said Douglas has to go deeper to find water to support its customers with the bill going to the taxpayers.
A question was asked how the AMA designation impact the large agricultural farms, like Riverview and pecan orchards.
Christian Sawyer, stated the AMA management plan will include the large water users who will be affected by the AMA designation. “You set a goal and then have a management plan. Agriculture gets factored in to the management plan. They have their water rights grandfathered in. If you look at the other AMAs you will see they get water cutbacks over time.”
Eden said, “If you want water into the future, and have some control on a regional basis, that’s what is important.”
Steve Kisiel, who lives in Pearce and is with the Cochise Groundwater Guardians, has been studying what has been happening to the aquifers for years. His water level in his well dropped a foot a year over the past 20 years.
He has spoken with state legislators and said “There is not a single politician who will support us. It’s a real dilemma. We have sucked out so much water over the past 80 years. How can we have a future here in the valley if we don’t stop it.”
Eden said the AMA designation would not hamper the development of the new commercial Port of Entry just west of Douglas or any new development created by it. Douglas is expected to provide the water for the new port which will require expansion of the city’s system. Any new development would be required to follow the goals and regulations established in the AMA and would have to prove there is an adequate water supply to support it.
According to Uhlman, there is no legal way to take water from either aquifer and sell it on the market as has been professed by AMA designation opponents.
AWD counters disinformation
AWD counters disinformation such as the false claim people with a nonexempt well must pay an annual water withdrawal fee ADWR. Not so, they say. Only the Phoenix, Pinal, Prescott, Santa Cruz and Tucson AMAs can be charged groundwater withdrawal fees under current law. Regulations will be established that suit the population affected by the groundwater problem as determined by those living in the AMA boundaries.
Others are concerned they will lose control over their water to ADWR to which AWD responded, “The affected community, including the agricultural community, is guaranteed input into the process of creating and adopting management goals and plans for a new AMA through public hearings held in the basin. If those goals and plans don’t meet the community’s needs, the community can challenge them through a process of judicial review.”
Municipal water service areas would be enrolled in conservation programs and can be expanded if necessary. “In existing AMAs, municipal water providers have chosen a daily per capita use rate or best management practices. Municipal providers can serve new subdivisions if there’s a certified assured water supply,” noted AWD.
All acreage irrigated during the five years prior to the Board of Supervisors calling an AMA election can still be irrigated. A new AMA would not prohibit new users from growing plants on less than two acres.
Some think an AMA would limit agricultural use to a certain number of acre-feet per acre, but the reality is “an irrigation user would likely have two conservation options: to comply with a water duty, which is a quantity of water reasonably required to irrigate crops historically grown in a farm unit, assuming conservation measures that would be reasonable or to implement best management practices designed to achieve equivalent conservation.”
For more information on Active Management Areas, visit the Arizona department of Water Resources website: https://new.azwater.gov/ama.
For information on Arizona Water Defenders, visit: https://www.arizonawaterdefenders.com/.