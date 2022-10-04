DOUGLAS — In a matter of weeks, registered voters who live within the Willcox and Douglas basins will decide on the establishment of Active Management Areas (AMA) which would impact both aquifers.

The idea to develop AMAs for the two basins was borne by a group for people who are concerned about the dropping water levels, dry wells and the expansion of fissures which indicate more water is being taken out of the aquifers than the monsoon rains and winter rain and snow events put back in them.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?