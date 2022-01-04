WILLCOX — The jail in Willcox has fallen victim to staffing shortages and has been forced to temporarily close, and people in custody have had to be transported to the main Cochise County jail in Bisbee since Dec. 12, officials said recently.
The reason? There are simply not enough detention officers.
The jail, which has 16 beds, was already operating with a small crew, but COVID-19 has taken its own prisoners from among the detention staff, and the jail had to be closed.
“A jail can be safely managed with a skeleton crew, but once you get past that skeleton crew, it is not safe,” said Dale Hadfield, chief of police for Willcox. “It’s not safe for the detention officers. It’s not safe for the officers that are coming in and booking somebody.”
The few remaining jail staff have been temporarily reassigned to the Bisbee jail facility.
Prior to closing, Willcox police officers, who have their own duties, were helping out with video court, which was taking place in the Cochise County Jail substation in Willcox.
For safety’s sake, there must be at least two officers in the jail when inmates are out of their cells. When there are not enough officers, inmates cannot take care of even their most basic needs.
“If there’s only one officer there, the inmates can’t come out,” Hadfield said. “They can’t take showers. They can’t do anything. They’re stuck in that cell 24 hours a day.”
It also impacts the detention officers, whose jobs are already difficult.
“Even the staff is prisoner for eight, 10, 12 hours, or for however long their shift is,” Hadfield said. “They’re stuck with the inmates for that entire shift. It’s not one of those things where you can go, ‘I need to run over to the Circle K, and grab this.’ They’re stuck there. It’s not an easy job.”
Even before the closing, officers were doing what they call “paper arrests,” that is, a cite and release arrest, to save space for the most serious criminals. Alternatively, the officers may quickly take an arrestee before the justice of the peace for an initial appearance.
Also, because Willcox police officers live all over the county, they can sometimes stop in Bisbee to book an arrestee on the way home. Still, officers have had to be called from home to transport prisoners.
“It’s an inconvenience, but it’s not not unmanageable,” Hadfield said. On average, officers transport two prisoners a week, according to Hadfield.
Taking on Willcox’s prisoners is not causing any undue problems for the staff in Bisbee, according to Commander Kenneth Bradshaw, who is in charge of the county’s jails, among other things.
“Our average (jail) population in Willcox was anywhere between six and ten a day,” he said. “At full capacity, in a perfect storm, there are 302 beds in Bisbee.”
Still, COVID has restricted a lot of bed space, Bradshaw added.
“It’s tough, but we’re handling it well,” he said.
Hadfield said this problem is not limited to Willcox.
“It’s law enforcement across the board right now,” Hadfield said. Many factors figure into it. For one, these small towns are competing with big city pay, according to Hadfield. For another, the requirements to be considered for the job of police officer or detention officer are stringent.
“It’s legal for somebody who’s over the age of 21 to smoke marijuana in the state of Arizona, but Arizona still draws the line in the sand at you cannot have used it within the last two years,” Hadfield said. “Somebody who’s interested in (the job) and has smoked because it was legal has to wait the two years before they can apply.”
How does the hiring board even know if an applicant has used sometime within the last two years? They have their ways.
“Everybody who applies to be a peace officer in the state of Arizona, we do a background investigation; it’s a pretty in-depth investigation,” Hadfield said. “We do a polygraph, and we also send them to a psychologist, who does an analyzation on them. The psychological is where we get most of that information.”
Hadfield expects to reopen the Willcox substation by the end of January.