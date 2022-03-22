WILLCOX — A man who police said was driving drunk in a Polaris side-by-side vehicle and ended up killing his friend has been arrested after avoiding authorities since the incident occurred last summer.
Willcox Police Chief Dale Hadfield said investigators arrested Diego Leal on March 10, charging him with second degree murder, among other offenses. The chief said investigators began looking for Leal when toxicology reports came back to police showing that Leal was drunk and under the influence of drugs when he was driving the morning of July 2.
Hadfield said Leal and his friend, Richard Griego, were in Leal's Polaris at about 2 a.m. when Leal began speeding between 55 and 70 mph in a 25 mph speed zone area at the 400 block of South Bowie Avenue.
"Neither one was wearing a seatbelt and they went onto a curve and both were ejected," Hadfield said. "Leal's friend was pronounced at the hospital."
The chief said both men had grown up in Willcox and that people who know Leal were not being cooperative with police regarding his whereabouts.
Leal, 26, is in custody at the Cochise County Jail. He is also charged with negligent homicide, reckless driving, exceeding a speed limit by 20-45 mph, DUI extreme BAC .15-.19, endangerment, and possession/use of narcotic drugs.
His arraignment in Cochise County Superior Court is scheduled for Friday.