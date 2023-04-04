Ohio State Senator Matt Dolan views Monday’s brush fire in Hereford. Dolan is visiting with the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office with a small group of state representatives from Ohio to tour the United States/Mexico border.
HEREFORD — For Hereford residents, Monday afternoon’s blaze that raced through the area forcing road closures and evacuations carried frightening shades of the 2012 Monument Fire that devastated Cochise County when 30,000 acres burned in the Huachuca Mountains and caused more than 12,000 people to evacuate their homes.
But thanks to the rapid response of a multi-agency response that included firefighters from the Palominas and Fry Fire districts, Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Forest Service, Arizona State Forestry, Cochise County Sheriff's, Sierra Vista Police Department and U.S. Border Patrol Office, the damage was not nearly the same scale or scope as the disastrous Monument Fire more than a decade ago.
Fueled by high winds that provoked a brush fire which broke out shortly after 1 p.m. at the 8800 block of South Williams Road, the fire — now called the Williams Fire — turned into a 500-acre blaze that destroyed two homes and three outbuildings.
“If the winds had been out of the southeast, this had the dynamics that could have turned into a major fire,” Fry Fire District Fire Chief Mark Savage told the Herald/Review Tuesday morning.
“At one point, the fire jumped the San Pedro River and Hereford Road to the east. If we hadn’t had the support from law enforcement and other agencies, this could have been horrible."
“But we always have a fantastic response. This wouldn’t have been the success it was without these agencies involved in this," he added.
Savage said firefighters from Fry Fire District initially responded to a call of a brush fire that was reported in the Waters and Williams roads area of the Palominas Fire District area at 3 p.m Sunday and again at 1 p.m. Monday.
“We were there within 10-12 minutes for both of them,” said Savage.
Officials from the Arizona Bureau of Land Management said the fire had spread north of Waters Road along the San Pedro River. Firefighting crews and several engines fought to control the blaze while battling strong winds that struck the area.
“BLM had a long night with eight hand crews, and they’re still working on it now as we speak,” said Savage. “We (Fry Fire District) also had about three or four engines on structure protection. We can only do so much on a fast-moving fire like this. But all the agencies that responded played vital roles in how they attacked and managed the fire.”
No injuries were reported, but officials ordered evacuations for the areas of Foudy Road, Copper Glance as well as several other locations. Savage said the 500 acres burned were primarily located east of Palominas, in the Williams-Water roads area.
They also closed Hereford Road east of Palominas Road and south to State Route 92 and shut down Palominas Road south to SR 92. Evacuations were also made north of Waters and south of Hereford roads. Rucker Canyon Road was also closed in both directions.
Throughout Sierra Vista as well as other locations, a haze caused by Monday’s fire engulfed the area, compromising visibility and air quality. As of Tuesday morning, Savage said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
A red flag warning and evacuation orders were lifted around 8:15 p.m. Monday while wind gusts registered as high as 45 miles per hour.
However, a red flag warning was back in effect Tuesday as crews continued battling flare ups and hot spots near the San Pedro River at Hereford road.
Along with a multi-agency response, Cochise County Animal Control Officers were also on the scene, responding to homeowners calls for assistance.
“This may be an indication of what kind of fire season we might have,” said Savage. “As soon as we can get people out of their homes and harm's way when something like this hits, the better and safer everyone will be."
