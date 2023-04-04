HEREFORD — For Hereford residents, Monday afternoon’s blaze that raced through the area forcing road closures and evacuations carried frightening shades of the 2012 Monument Fire that devastated Cochise County when 30,000 acres burned in the Huachuca Mountains and caused more than 12,000 people to evacuate their homes.

But thanks to the rapid response of a multi-agency response that included firefighters from the Palominas and Fry Fire districts, Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Forest Service, Arizona State Forestry, Cochise County Sheriff's, Sierra Vista Police Department and U.S. Border Patrol Office, the damage was not nearly the same scale or scope as the disastrous Monument Fire more than a decade ago.

