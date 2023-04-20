HEREFORD — Joy Van Veen lost everything — her home, every belonging except her car, her phone and the clothes on her back, even her prized German Shepherd service-training dog — when flames from the Williams Fire raced through her property April 4.
Fueled by high winds that provoked a brush fire that broke out on South Williams Road, the blaze that torched 1,320 acres and destroyed four homes and three outbuildings is being blamed as "human caused."
The investigation into the fire that cost Van Veen not just her home but her guide dog school, The Good Shepherd Service and Guide Dogs, is ongoing.
“We do know that there were no weather events in that area that could have caused the fire so it is human caused,” said June Lowery, public affairs specialist for the Gila District/Bureau of Land Management of the U.S. Department of the Interior Region 8. “The exact cause is still under investigation.”
But Van Veen, a former U.S. Army veteran who enlisted in the Women's Army Corps when it was created, has a resolve as tough as steel.
Thanks to the help of friends, strangers and sympathizers she’s never met through a GoFundMe page that’s raised $5,015 as of April 17, she is slowly picking up the pieces of her life and a dream of training and breeding German Shepherd and Shollie dogs.
Almost like a phoenix rising from the ashes of her Hereford property after the fire destroyed her cinder block home and its toxic fumes she believes most likely killed her dog, Van Veen is beginning to rebuild her dream.
“It was horrendous, absolutely terrible,” said Van Veen, who was driving back from Benson after running errands April 4 when she saw thick clouds of smoke billowing up over State Route 90. “A (guide dog) student staying at my place called me and told me what was happening. Usually when they come, they stay at a hotel or a bed-and-breakfast.
“I thought everyone and all the dogs were going to die.”
There is nothing left of the building where Van Veen lived and ran her canine service, breeding puppies and training them to be guide dogs. The structure was made from rastra building materials, lightweight and insulated concrete forms whose strength is considered 700% stronger than wood frame walls. Since the forms are made of concrete and Thastyron — a mixture of plastic foam and a cementitious binder composed of 85% recycled polythene waste molded into blocks and panels — the building burnt quickly, leaving only ash where the structure once stood. Two of her cats perished along with her 7-year-old German Shepherd guide dog.
“He was my stud dog, and at 7, he died in his prime, probably from toxic fumes from the polythene of the rastra material or smoke inhalation, or maybe both,” said Van Veen. “The rest of the animals — five German Shepherds, two Shollies and four 3-week-old puppies — were very traumatized. A few weren't as bad off as the others, but they’re coming around.”
So is Van Veen.
“I was totally devastated, and I was in shock,” she said. “Everything on that property where the building was is now completely ash, absolutely destroyed and totally unrecognizable.
"But this community and people I don’t even know heard what happened and stepped up in a way that has pulled me out of nowhere and into a situation where I have a place to live and to keep my dog-training service going. That means just about everything to me.”
A property owner in Hereford has given her a new lease on life. He donated a chunk of land to Van Veen in the vicinity where she had been living, which she’ll be leasing with a sweat-equity agreement of making improvements that will go toward purchasing the property in a year.
She’ll also be building much-needed dog kennels and shelters with tools people have donated.
Van Veen pulled her bootstraps up as soon as she was settled in with her dogs on the property and is back on the job. She is working with two new students and her guide dogs and plans to continue breeding German Shepherds along with other breeds once property ownership is finalized.
“I was determined right away that this wasn’t going to destroy my dream,” she said. “Nothing is going to.”
Even more encouraging news for Van Veen has come out of the ashes. Not only has someone called to join her as a partner in The Good Shepherd Service and Guide Dogs business; a Sierra Vista man who has been helping Van Veen for the past year has also decided to join as a business partner.
“It’s going to be even better than it was,” said Van Veen.