HEREFORD — Joy Van Veen lost everything — her home, every belonging except her car, her phone and the clothes on her back, even her prized German Shepherd service-training dog — when flames from the Williams Fire raced through her property April 4.

Fueled by high winds that provoked a brush fire that broke out on South Williams Road, the blaze that torched 1,320 acres and destroyed four homes and three outbuildings is being blamed as "human caused."

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?