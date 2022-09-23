BISBEE — The retrial of an accused killer that was supposed to end Thursday but was stalled by a bizarre twist concluded Friday when the jury convicted the man of second-degree murder — this time unanimously.
After three weeks of testimony, exhibits and graphic images of the deceased on a giant TV screen in Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson’s courtroom, the five women and seven men who made up the jury in the first-degree murder retrial of Roger Wilson emerged from the jury room Thursday afternoon announcing that they had a verdict.
But they didn’t.
After deliberating almost five hours, the jury foreman handed the so-called verdict to the judge just after 3 p.m. Thursday. The form the jurors were given offered three choices for conviction or acquittal — first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter.
At first, the judge had to send the panel back to the jury room because they had left the space marked first-degree murder blank.
When they returned to the courtroom, the foreman, juror No. 13, said there was a verdict. For the space marked “first-degree murder,” jurors had stated “we are unable to agree.”
However, they found Wilson guilty of second-degree murder. Or so they thought.
When the jury was polled one by one as is customary to determine if the verdict was the choice of each individual person, juror No. 5 said he did not understand the question. Dickerson had asked about the first-degree murder charge and the second-degree offense. That confused juror No. 5.
Prosecutor Lori Zucco told the judge he was asking a “compound question” and that perhaps he should just ask juror No. 5 about the second-degree murder charge. When the judge asked the man — the youngest of the 12 jurors — if that was his verdict, he answered “no.”
The reply seemed to throw the courtroom into a tailspin.
Onlookers, as well as the juror sitting to the right of juror No. 5, looked stunned. People looked at each other with confusion. The family members of the victim, J.D. Arvizu, began shaking and crying. The verdict was not unanimous. After some discussion, Dickerson sent the jurors home and told them that they would begin anew on Friday morning.
Wilson’s attorney, Chris Kimminau, immediately shot up from his chair and requested a mistrial, but the judge denied his motion. Kimminau was also concerned that the juror did not understand the judge’s initial question.
Zucco had suggested using one of the two alternates and replacing juror No. 5, but that idea also was shelved.
It took the panel about three hours Friday to reach their new verdict, this time unanimously for second-degree murder. When each juror was polled, they all answered in the affirmative.
Wilson was initially charged with first-degree murder in 2017 for the shooting death of Arvizu, a 23-year-old described by some as a “hot head” and someone who would “never back down from a fight.”
Wilson, meanwhile, was called “annoying” and “irrational” by those who know him, as well as someone who will throw a tantrum if a situation doesn’t go his way. He leveled death threats against Zucco, Dickerson and former Cochise County Superior Court Judge James Conlogue, the original jurist on the case. Conlogue later recused himself because of the threat.
Wilson and Arvizu didn’t like each other and whenever they were in the same room together there was tension and trouble, according to those who testified at the retrial and the initial trial.
Wilson never denied that he killed Arvizu, but has always maintained he did so in defense of himself and his mother. The murder occurred June 22, 2017, outside Wilson’s mother’s house on Santa Elena Avenue, a rural thoroughfare that runs parallel with State Route 92 near Ramsey Canyon.
Prosecutors, however, said Wilson planned to kill Arvizu because the younger man had embarrassed Wilson one evening in front of several other individuals when he punched Wilson in the face and Wilson did not retaliate.
A jury convicted Wilson of first-degree murder in 2021 and he was sentenced to natural life in prison.
The conviction was appealed, however, and the Arizona Court of Appeals Division Two said Dickerson erred when he failed to give the original jurors an instruction that may have been favorable to Wilson before they deliberated. The Appeals Court reversed the initial conviction and remanded the case to Superior Court.
The higher court did not deny Wilson killed Arvizu. But it ruled Dickerson was at fault when he failed to tell the jury that Arizona law allows people to use deadly physical force to prevent certain crimes.
Armed with that information, the appellate court said, the jurors might have concluded the shooting by Wilson was justified and voted to acquit him of first-degree murder.
In her closing arguments Zucco started forcefully by flashing an image of a dead and bloodied Arvizu on the TV screen in Dickerson’s courtroom with the words “It’s not justification, it’s motivation” under the image.
Kimminau was more subdued with his closing, attempting to plant doubt in jurors minds that Arvizu wasn’t dangerous and Wilson was just trying to defend himself and his mother.
Second-degree murder means the killing is not premeditated, but still includes malicious intent. In Arizona the minimum sentence for the offense is 10 years in prison.
After the jurors entered their verdict Friday, Dickerson told them that for the second phase of the proceeding, they would have to decide whether there were aggravating factors in the case. That would add more years to Wilson’s sentence if the prosecution could prove Wilson’s crime involved at least one of the aggravators.
They include: infliction of serious physical injury; did the victim die as a result of the conduct; did the victim’s immediate family suffer physical, emotional or financial harm; and threatened use or possession of a deadly weapon.
In order to help prove the aggravating factors, Zucco called Arvizu’s parents and siblings to the stand.
Each one wept as they spoke.
Mother Michelle Arvizu said she had turned to drugs and alcohol to cope; father Jose Arvizu said he could no longer work as a mechanic because he and his son labored together all the time and he can’t think straight; older sister Ana Maria Fuentes said she has been suffering with anxiety; and younger brother Miguel Arvizu, who could hardly speak through his shaking and crying, recalled that the night his sibling died, he took a moment to call Miguel Arvizu from a flip phone.
“He said he had been shot,” the younger Arvizu said, tears streaming down his face. “He didn’t say anything else after that.”
The jurors deliberated on the aggravating factors and agreed each one had been proven by the prosecution.
Zucco said she had to prove at least one of the aggravators to the jury in order for Wilson to be put away for 25 years in prison.
Wilson’s sentencing has tentatively been scheduled for Oct. 20. Dickerson placed him in the Cochise County Jail on no bond.