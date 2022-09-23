wilson 2

Roger Wilson confers at the Cochise County court facility in Bisbee.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

BISBEE — The retrial of an accused killer that was supposed to end Thursday but was stalled by a bizarre twist concluded Friday when the jury convicted the man of second-degree murder — this time unanimously.

After three weeks of testimony, exhibits and graphic images of the deceased on a giant TV screen in Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson’s courtroom, the five women and seven men who made up the jury in the first-degree murder retrial of Roger Wilson emerged from the jury room Thursday afternoon announcing that they had a verdict.

Tags