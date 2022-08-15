Purchase Access

SIERRA VISTA — The Roger Wilson murder retrial has been set back two weeks so that his defense team, promising a new trial with new information, can prepare for the proceeding.

The trial, which was supposed to begin Aug. 16, is now scheduled for Aug. 30, court documents show.

