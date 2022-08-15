SIERRA VISTA — The Roger Wilson murder retrial has been set back two weeks so that his defense team, promising a new trial with new information, can prepare for the proceeding.
The trial, which was supposed to begin Aug. 16, is now scheduled for Aug. 30, court documents show.
At a hearing last week, Wilson's attorney, Chris Kimminau, told Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson that Wilson — charged with killing J.D. Arvizu in June 2017 — would be assisting in his own defense, despite Wilson's death threat against Dickerson because he wanted the judge to get him a new lawyer.
Kimminau, based in Tucson, is Wilson's eighth attorney. The other seven could not handle Wilson's outbursts and in at least one case, violent behavior. Court documents also show that Wilson, 54, threatened one of his lawyers — a single parent — and the man feared for his family.
Wilson also threatened to kill former Cochise County Superior Court Judge James Conlogue, as well as Cochise County Deputy Attorney Lori Zucco, the prosecutor who has been handling the case from the onset.
Dickerson said two weeks ago that he would not recuse himself from the case as Conlogue did. Conlogue's death threat was left on the voicemail of the judicial assistant of another judge from a different jurisdiction, while the one against Dickerson, made Aug. 1, came via email through Cochise County's Office of the Indigent Defense Coordinator.
At a hearing Aug. 11 scheduled to discuss modifying Wilson's conditions of release, Kimminau told the judge this would be a "whole new trial" with "new information." He also said people were "coming out of the woodwork" with new details.
Kimminau then filed a motion Aug. 12, asking for a two-week continuance, "for the reason additional time is needed to prepare for trial."
One of the issues that has surfaced for the retrial is a missing witness who testified during Wilson's trial in 2021. That witness, Eric Lynn, heard Arvizu yelling outside of the mobile home where Arvizu was headed the morning he was shot.
After the attack, Arvizu was able to drag himself to that residence and collapsed outside screaming for help, it was revealed in court last year. Lynn helped carry Arvizu into the house. The prosecution wants to subpoena Lynn for the retrial, but investigators have been unable to find him, court documents show.
Wilson's retrial was ordered in May by the Arizona Court of Appeals Division Two.
The higher court did not deny Wilson killed Arvizu. But it ruled Dickerson erred when he failed to tell the jury that Arizona law allows people to use deadly physical force to prevent certain crimes.
Armed with that information, the appellate court said, the jurors might have concluded the shooting by Wilson was justified and voted to acquit him of first-degree murder.
Wilson was sentenced to natural life in prison last year when he was convicted of killing Arvizu.
Charged with shooting the younger man in the chest, Wilson had repeatedly accused Arvizu in the months before the killing of stealing from Wilson’s mother’s residence on Santa Elena Avenue near Sierra Vista. Days before the incident the men had argued about the issue and Arvizu had punched Wilson in the face.
Wilson did not strike back, but a witness later testified at the first trial that Wilson said Arvizu would “get his.”
Just after 1 a.m., investigators said Wilson shot Arvizu outside the gate of Wilson’s mother’s house. Arvizu approached Wilson on his way to a friend’s residence on East Sagebrush Road.
Wilson has long maintained that he shot Arvizu in self defense.
At the hearing to modify Wilson's conditions of release on Aug. 11, Arvizu's mother, Christine Arvizu, begged Dickerson to not release Wilson from lockup. The defendant is being held at the Cochise County Jail on $500,000 bond.