Opening statements by attorneys in the retrial of an accused killer were delayed by several hours Wednesday after the defendant — who was supposed to assist in his own case — insulted his attorney and asked corrections officers to remove him from the courtroom.
The outburst that followed after Roger Wilson returned to Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson's courtroom prompted his attorney, Chris Kimminau, to file a motion that would have declared Wilson incompetent to stand trial. Kimminau also wanted the judge to declare a mistrial.
Wilson left the courtroom while Dickerson was giving the jury instructions before the attorney's opening statements.
The 54-year-old defendant's actions did not surprise his attorney, prosecutors or the judge, because Wilson has acted up repeatedly at other proceedings and during his initial trial in 2021 when he was convicted of first degree murder for the shooting of J.D. Arvizu on June 22, 2017.
This is Wilson's retrial on the same charges, the proceeding ordered by the Arizona Court of Appeals Division Two. The appeals court ruled that during the first trial Dickerson erred when he failed to give the jury an instruction that could have possibly acquitted Wilson.
The higher court did not deny Wilson killed Arvizu. But it ruled Dickerson was at fault when he failed to tell the jury Arizona law allows people to use deadly physical force to prevent certain crimes.
Armed with that information, the appellate court said, the jurors might have concluded the shooting by Wilson was justified and voted to acquit him of first-degree murder.
Prosecutor Lori Zucco has said that Wilson planned to kill Arvizu because the two men had a contentious relationship and because Arvizu had attacked Wilson at the house of a mutual acquaintance before the shooting. Kimminau has echoed his client's claim that the shooting was in self-defense, asserting that Wilson feared for his life the morning of the shooting because the 23-year-old Arvizu came up behind Wilson in front of Wilson's mother's house on Santa Elena Avenue.
After Wilson returned briefly to the courtroom Wednesday morning, Dickerson had one of the corrections officers testify briefly on why Wilson wanted to leave the proceeding. The corrections officer said Wilson was angry because his attorney was "not presenting the case the way he wants."
Wilson, who prior to leaving the courtroom had called his attorney a "city slicker (expletive)," reiterated that his attorney was not representing him correctly and was failing to present certain evidence and call certain witnesses.
"Time and time again I can't get a fair trial," Wilson said in an angry, but shaky voice. "This is my life on the line."
As Wilson spoke, his mother, Jan Wilson, sitting in a chair by the wall, began crying.
Dickerson told Wilson that it would behoove him to be present because his absence would not bode well with jurors.
Wilson ignored that, continuing his tirade and reminding Dickerson he had made a mistake during the first trial and Wilson went to prison.
"There is no (expletive) point in being here," Wilson said. "There's no point."
At that moment, Dickerson owned up to his error: "I made a mistake, Mr. Kimminau was right."
Seemingly unfazed by the judge's remark, Wilson hurled insults at Cochise County Sheriff's Sgt. Todd Borquez — the main investigator on the case — and Zucco. Wilson asked Dickerson if he could have a day to think about whether he wanted to return to the courtroom. Dickerson quickly denied the request and Wilson was escorted out.
Kimminau, hoping to convince Dickerson that Wilson is incompetent, reminded the jurist that Wilson is incapable of working with an attorney — Kimminau is the eighth lawyer assigned to Wilson's case — and that Wilson had been declared incompetent at least twice before.
"The psychologist said that there are times that he (Wilson) just can't do it," Kimminau said. "We have to get him an evaluation. It's our obligation."
Zucco objected to an evaluation and mistrial and said Wilson probably would not want that, either. Dickerson then asked for a break so he could read a report about Wilson when he was sent to a state hospital in 2015.
When he emerged, Dickerson said he did not believe Wilson is incompetent and that he would not have him evaluated. Zucco added that Wilson has a "behavior disorder" and he throws temper tantrums when he can't get his way.
"He has an inability to cope when things don't go his way," she said. "Nothing is ever going to be different."
Kimminau, however, agreeing Wilson has imploded several times before, said it would be wrong to put his client through the retrial: "You don't put 2-year-olds on trial for first degree murder when they're acting like 2-year-olds."
When the jurors returned to the courtroom for the start of opening statements, Dickerson, who said he would have to mull over what to tell the panel about Wilson's absence, explained to the jury that the defendant opted not to be present. The judge also said he had nothing to do with Wilson's guilt or innocence.
Zucco began her opening statements, walking the jury through the days and even minutes leading up to Arvizu's death. She said that morning — the shooting occurred at about 1 a.m. — Arvizu was walking down Santa Elena Avenue alone and unarmed, on his way to get a tattoo at a friend's residence nearby.
Wilson was standing in front of the gate at his mother's house and Arvizu approached him. Zucco said Wilson shot Arvizu at close range with a 20-gauge shotgun and pursued the victim as Arvizu ran 160 yards to the house where he was headed.
She said Wilson was reloading his firearm as he pursued Arvizu.
Photos of Arvizu's bloodied body were shown on a giant flat screen TV in the courtroom Wednesday. One image showed him lying on the floor of the home. One of the occupants inside the house had called 911, but in the photo Arvizu is holding a black flip phone in his right hand, his eyes half-closed. Arvizu called his mother to tell her he had been shot, Zucco said. He also wanted to say goodbye to his younger brother.
Conceding to jurors that Arvizu's death was "terrible," Kimminau's shorter opening statement hinged on one factor — "Why had Wilson shot Arvizu?"
Kimminau recounted two instances when Arvizu provoked Wilson. One included an attack against Wilson by Arvizu with a piece of razor wire and the other included a confrontation between the men at Wilson's truck. Kimminau and Zucco both relayed an instance that occurred about 20 minutes before the shooting at an individual's residence when Arvizu got so angry with Wilson he had to be held back by another person so that Arvizu would not lunge at Wilson.
"I think the evidence will establish that Mr. Wilson was in fear for his life," Kimminau told the jury.
At Thursday's proceeding, Zucco continued presenting her case against Wilson. She has a list of 32 witnesses.
Before the jurors returned from their lunch break, Dickerson told both attorneys that Wilson had requested to return to the retrial hearing on Friday morning. The judge said his first inclination was to deny the request.
"The court has some concern Mr. Wilson could be disruptive to the jury," Dickerson said.
The judge then recalled that Wilson had not acted up at his last trial in front of the jury until the guilty verdict was read and an angry Wilson kicked at Kimminau.