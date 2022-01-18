WILLCOX—Last weekend, Willcox played host to more than 40,000 avian visitors and plenty of the human type at the annual Wings Over Willcox event.
Homer Hansen, president of the event, said despite COVID-19 concerns, about 200 people came out to hear talks, browse bug exhibits and, of course, celebrate area birds. That number of human visitors is down a fair drop from previous years ago.
“That number is low but we’re more than satisfied with that,” he said.
Why the satisfaction?
“The past two weeks have been a COVID nightmare,” Hansen said. “We had cancellations from people who were canceling last minute.”
It was not just visitors who canceled. A few vendors, tour guides and WOW committee members were also touched by COVID-19 and couldn’t attend.
Still, for those who came, the event was worth the effort.
“For the people who did make it who are vaccinated, we had a great time, a fantastic time,” Hansen said. “I led some tours and people were happy, so happy ... I had a lot of smiles.”
"People were having a great time," publicity co-chair Diane Drobka added. "They were raving about their tours. They were quite excited ... It was a really good weekend."
Participants who had made reservations were able to take birding tours in the wilds around Willcox, including a couple where more than 50 species of birds were spotted, according to Drobka. There was even a farm tour, important because farms and ranches are an essential part of Willcox, but they also provide food and habitats for migratory birds.
Those who did not sign up for a tour were able to attend birding talks and exhibits and peruse vendors’ tables at the Willcox Community Center. Hansen said a couple of highlights included a visit by a great horned owl, brought to the event by representatives of the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Visitors were able to get a within five feet of the bird, allowing for a good gander at the 2-foot tall creature, something unheard of in the wild.
“They’re much bigger than people realize,” Hansen said. “They have a 4½, 5-foot wingspan.”
Another highlight was the Arizona Geology for Kids table, where children could handle rocks “native” to this area.
“We love that, because just seeing the kids have a fun time is always just enjoyable,” Hansen said.
This year’s WOW is over, but the planning for next year has already begun. Hansen said they are planning to add an owl tour, something they haven’t had in quite some time. He said on one tour this year three different owl species were spotted. Another possibility Hansen is hoping for is a behind-the-scenes tour of nearby Amerind Museum.
Drobka is hoping to revive a dairy farm tour, something that was featured at least 10 years ago. She also wants to bring back the end-of-event banquet, another victim of COVID.