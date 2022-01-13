The one question I am asked most often is, “How often should I water my trees and plants?
In general, plants and trees need only about one-fourth the water during the coldest weather that they need during the hottest weather. The amount of water applied at each irrigation remains the same, only the interval between irrigations change. Fruit trees that are watered once a week during July only need once a month now – unless, of course, it rains.
The subsequent question is how much should I water? Fruit trees should get 24-36 inches; shrubs and bushes, 18-24 inches; vegetables and vines, 6-10 inches.
Whatever method you use to apply the water, hose, bubbler, drip line or soaker hose, it will have to run long enough to soak to those depths. Trial and error will teach you how long you should let the water run to accomplish the deep soaking.
Make sure the controller is working properly by setting the controller to turn on the system at a time when you are home to check its operation. If water isn’t coming on when programmed, a bad solenoid on one or more valves may be preventing them from opening. There is also the possibility that filters or emitters are plugged. I know about that from personal experience.
Replacement solenoids can be purchased from irrigation suppliers, hardware and home supply stores. They’re easy to install. Just ask for instructions at the time of purchase. I had this happen to me. I thought I had a bad solenoid, so I took the controller to the irrigation store where I bought it. The whole controller was faulty, which they replaced because it was still under warranty. Check the system during the cool weather.
Remember, water about one-fourth the time you water during the summer during cold weather. Timers are an assistant, not a fail-proof method.
During the spring and fall then when temperatures are mild, water one-half the time of the summer irrigation schedule.
During cold weather, trees and shrubs are asleep, not dead, so do not neglect irrigation. They still need to be hydrated so that they will come out of dormancy healthy and ready for summer production.
Remember to replace the batteries in your timers (and smoke alarms in your home) each January told avoid timer and crop failure.
John Chapman was a garden teacher on radio and TV and a garden columnist for Phoenix media for years and practices what he preaches. He now lives in Southern Arizona. For questions, email john@johnchapman.com.