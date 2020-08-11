COUNTY — Cochise County Elections officials released more primary elections results Tuesday and with only a few ballots left for signature verification, all of the countywide and state races have clear winners.
Elections Supervisor Lisa Marra said voters had until 5 p.m. Tuesday to “cure,” or verify, the signatures on their ballots. Only 34 of those were pending Tuesday afternoon.
Only a few municipal races are currently within that threshold, and it’s unclear if any of the remaining 34 ballots are from those areas.
Two write-in candidates — one vying to become a Cochise County superior court judge and the other competing to be the county’s next superintendent of schools — are among those whose names will be on the ballot on Nov. 3.
All three Cochise County Board of Supervisors seats are up for re-election in the fall and so far, only one of the supervisors — Tom Borer of District 1 — was unseated in the primary by his Republican opponent Tom Crosby.
Crosby received 3,855 votes to Borer’s 3,524, Tuesday’s results show. Borer was appointed to the position after longtime Board of Supervisors member Pat Call was tapped to serve as Justice of the Peace for the Sierra Vista Justice Court, Precinct 5.
Democrat Ann English from District 2 meanwhile, will square off in November against Republican competitor Lori Kilpatrick. In the District 3 race, preliminary results show Republican Peggy Judd narrowly beat Heather Floyd 2,751 to 2,689.
In the race the Sierra Vista Justice Court, Republican candidate Kenneth Curfman prevailed over Kristina Guerrero-Sisneroz and Wilma Mrosek-Richards. According to the preliminary results, Curfman and Guerrero-Sisneroz were running close to each other, but Tuesday the results showed Curfman garnered 4,247 votes and Guerrero-Sisneroz grabbed 4,191. Curfman will face Democratic contender Adele Drumlevitch in November.
The preliminary results also show that three candidates will be competing for the chance to become the next Cochise County superior court judge in Division 5. Anne Carl, the write-in candidate and a Democrat, received 2,754 votes, well above the required 453 she had to garner in order to be on the November ballot. Carl will face Republican Jason Lindstrom, who handily won over competitor Roger Contreras, and independent candidate Sandy Russell.
The second write-in candidate who was successful in gathering more than the required 453 votes, is educator Sharon Thomas. Thomas, who received 1,682 votes, will go up against incumbent superintendent Jacqui Clay.
Primary elections in Benson, Bisbee, Tombstone and Willcox, also held some surprises.
Bisbee Mayor David Smith lost to contender Ken Budge. The latter took in 992 votes to Smith’s 815. Additionally, Bisbee council member Louis Pawlik of Ward 3, and opponent Donna Pulling, were separated by only 15 votes, with Pawlik collecting 252 and Pulling grabbing 237.
Another close race was still undecided between Tombstone council member Anna Salcido of Ward 1 at 52 votes, and her opponent Colin Regan who received 69 votes. Council member Bill Barlow also won over opponent David Legas.
Longtime Tombstone Mayor Dusty Escapule edged out his opponents Steve McNeely and Sherry Rudd. Escapule garnered 332 votes.
Benson voted in Joe Konrad to appear on the ballot for mayor, and Larry Dempster for a two-year council term. Toney King, Nick Maldonado and Patrick Boyle received four-year terms.
Willcox also elected three council members, Carl Hestand, Rachel Garza and Gregory Hancock.
In the contests for seats in the Arizona Legislature, Senator David Gowan, a Republican in District 14, will face Democrat Bob Karp. And District 14 Republican state representatives Gail Griffin and Becky Nutt will go up against Democrat contenders Kim Beach-Moschetti and Ronnie Maestas-Condos.