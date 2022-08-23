SIERRA VISTA — Missing for several weeks, a key witness who prosecutors wanted to subpoena for the retrial of murder suspect Roger Wilson was arrested Monday evening in front of a business in the city’s West End, sheriff’s officials said.
Eric Lynn, 42, was charged with failure to appear in the second degree, possession or use of a dangerous drug and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested without incident and is being held at the Cochise County Jail on $50,000 bond.
Cochise County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Carol Capas said a sheriff’s deputy familiar with Lynn spotted him at 7 p.m. Capas said Lynn was in possession of meth.
Lynn’s name has been mentioned in a handful of recent court proceedings related to Wilson’s retrial for first degree murder. The 42-year-old testified at Wilson’s initial murder trial in 2021. Wilson was later convicted and sentenced to natural life in prison for killing J.D. Arvizu in June 2017.
Prosecutors said Lynn originally testified that he heard Arvizu yelling for help after he was shot by Wilson. Lynn was inside the mobile home where Arvizu was headed the morning of June 22, 2017. But before he reached his destination, Arvizu spotted Wilson standing in front of Wilson’s mother’s residence and he confronted the defendant.
Wilson shot Arvizu in the chest, and has always maintained it was in self defense.
After he dragged himself to the mobile home, Arvizu collapsed outside and began screaming for help. Lynn was one of the individuals who carried Arvizu inside the residence, prosecutors have said.
Assistant prosecutor Lori Zucco had been trying to subpoena Lynn for Wilson’s retrial.
In May, the Arizona Court of Appeals Division Two reversed Wilson’s conviction and ordered that he be retried. The appellate judges did not dispute that Wilson killed Arvizu. But they said Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson erred when he failed to tell the jury that Arizona law allows people to use deadly physical force to prevent certain crimes.
Armed with that information, the judges said, the jurors might have concluded the shooting by Wilson was justified and voted to acquit him of first-degree murder.