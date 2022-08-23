Eric Lynn

SIERRA VISTA — Missing for several weeks, a key witness who prosecutors wanted to subpoena for the retrial of murder suspect Roger Wilson was arrested Monday evening in front of a business in the city’s West End, sheriff’s officials said.

Eric Lynn, 42, was charged with failure to appear in the second degree, possession or use of a dangerous drug and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested without incident and is being held at the Cochise County Jail on $50,000 bond.

