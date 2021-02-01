SIERRA VISTA — A Sierra Vista woman accused of defrauding companies that she provided payroll services for pleaded not guilty in front of a judge Monday.
Patricia Bowman, owner of Daystar Payroll LLC, is now headed for a trial, and an assistant prosecutor told Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal that the matter should be declared a "complex financial case" because there are over 56,000 financial pages involved.
Bowman, who is being held at the Cochise County Jail on $200,000 bond, is charged with 41 felonies for fraud, theft, money laundering and forgery. Sierra Vista Police Detective John Papatrefon said Bowman’s actions affected 10 clients who lost just over $1.2 million in penalties and interest assessed by the federal government.
In his probable cause report, Papatrefon wrote: “She would complete the paperwork (941 Form) showing she paid the payroll tax, but would actually take the money for her own use. During multiple interviews with Patricia Bowman, she admitted to taking money from her customers meant to pay the federal and state income tax bills beginning in 2012.”
“The amounts of money she would steal were small in the beginning and she could pay them back. After years of taking money, it snowballed into much larger amounts and she could not catch up and she closed the doors to her business on October 1, 2019.”
An internet search of Bowman’s concern, which she purchased in 1996, shows that the services Daystar provided included payroll report preparation 1099 and W-2 preparation, workman’s compensation reports, and direct deposit services.
Police said her offenses were committed over a seven-year period from January 2012 to October 2019. That’s when Bowman, according to investigators, operated her company and faked tax documents and provided false paperwork to her clients so she could embezzle hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Sierra Vista Police has been investigating Bowman and Daystar since last February.
Her trial, which Cardinal said would be a jury trial with eight jurors, is scheduled to begin on July 27 and is expected to last more than a week.