Destiny Wick

Destiny Wick

 CCSO photo

A Sierra Vista woman accused of trying to sell 2,000 fake Xanax pills pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Friday and the judge set a temporary trial date in her case.

Destiny Wick, 21, was arraigned Friday morning in Cochise County Superior Court Judge Jason Lindstrom’s courtroom. She is charged with conspiracy to commit sale or transportation of narcotic drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

