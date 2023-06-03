A Sierra Vista woman accused of trying to sell 2,000 fake Xanax pills pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Friday and the judge set a temporary trial date in her case.
Destiny Wick, 21, was arraigned Friday morning in Cochise County Superior Court Judge Jason Lindstrom’s courtroom. She is charged with conspiracy to commit sale or transportation of narcotic drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She pleaded not guilty through a private attorney who appeared on her behalf. Wick was present via video from the Cochise County Jail where she is being held on $75,000 bond.
Wick was arrested by agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on May 15 after they said she was found with about 2,000 fake Xanax pills.
Before she was taken into custody, the DEA said Wick had sent money to another individual, Neiko Rosas, with the intent of purchasing “multiple hundred fentanyl pills,” a probable cause report shows.
DEA agents had surveilled Rosas in Tucson before arresting Wick, according to the report. When investigators searched Rosas’ cell phone they found that had sent him money to purchase “multiple hundred fentanyl pills.”
The Cochise County prosecutor assigned to Wick’s case said the seized pills are being tested.
“The pills are undergoing confirmation testing,” said Cochise County Deputy Attorney Raymond Haight. “It is a concern with all pills of unknown provenance that they may be laced with fentanyl.”
The DEA’s website titled “Counterfeit Pills” shows that most “counterfeit pills sold to look like oxycodone or alprazolam — Xanax — are actually laced with fentanyl or methamphetamine.”
The website says: “Counterfeit pills may contain lethal amounts of fentanyl or methamphetamine and are extremely dangerous because they often appear identical to legitimate prescription pills, and the user is likely unaware of how lethal they can be.”
In his report on Wick’s arrest, DEA Special Agent Pat Bone said that on Feb. 23 investigators arrested Rosas, who was in possession of 2,000 fentanyl pills as well as small amounts of methamphetamine and crack cocaine.
When DEA agents arrested Rosas and searched his cell phone they found that Wick had sent him money to purchase “multiple hundred fentanyl pills.”
On May 15, the day Wick was arrested, DEA agents, accompanied by Sierra Vista and Bisbee police and the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant on Wick’s house in Sierra Vista just after 7 a.m.
Wick was not home when it was searched, the report shows. Investigators found several pieces of foil in her bedroom and drug paraphernalia, the DEA report shows.
At about 2 p.m. that same day, agents stationed outside Wick’s residence encountered a relative arriving at the property, the report shows. The family member allowed investigators to follow her to another house in Sierra Vista where Wick was staying, the report says.
Investigators saw burned pieces of tin foil, several baggies and an Apache 3800 Rugged Mobility case inside a bedroom, the report says. The case is used to protect cameras, microphones, handguns and other equipment.
Wick was arrested and taken to the DEA’s Sierra Vista Office. She declined comment and asked for an attorney, the report shows.
Later that day, investigators obtained a second search warrant, this time for the Apache Rugged Mobility case. Once opened, “investigators discovered multiple thousand suspected counterfeit alprazolam pills,” the report shows.
“Based on training and experience, I know this to be considered a ‘for sale’ amount,” Bone wrote in his report.
Lindstrom set a”soft” trial date for Wick for Sept. 18. He explained to her attorney that a soft trial date is set “to create a timeline for labs (DNA and toxicology),” but that if she wanted to keep that date, she should notify him 60 days before the proceeding is scheduled to begin.
If the trial does begin on that day, the judge said he expected it would last three days.
Wick’s next hearing, a pretrial conference, has been set for July 14.
