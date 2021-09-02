SIERRA VISTA — The mother of a 2-year-old boy who police say was murdered by the woman and her boyfriend is in custody, Cochise County Sheriff's records show.
Alysha Hop, 27, is at the Cochise County Jail on a first degree murder charge in connection with the death of her son, Kenny Gamble.
The boy died on June 6, 2020. Initially, both Hop and her boyfriend Daniel Foster were considered persons of interest because they were the only ones in the apartment with the youngster the day Sierra Vista Police responded to the residence for a call of a "person not breathing."
However, a grand jury indicted the pair last week and arrest warrants with "nationwide extradition" were put out for both, said Sierra Vista Police Detective Paul Youman. Foster is still missing.
Assistant Cochise County Attorney Lori Zucco confirmed that Hop had her initial appearance in Superior Court at 9 a.m. Thursday before Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson.
The day police responded to Hop's Sierra Vista apartment, they discovered Kenny in his bedroom. At the time, officers administered CPR to the child until paramedics arrived. The toddler was taken Canyon Vista Medical Center and then to a hospital in Tucson.
Youman had said the autopsy report stated the cause of death was hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy, or lack of oxygen and blood flow to the brain. The boy also had several scalp contusions and blunt force trauma to the head.
The medical examiner ruled that the youngster’s death was not accidental, Youman said.
Youman then referred the case to the Cochise County Attorney’s Office to determine if felony charges would be filed. The pair were indicted last week.
On his Facebook page, the child’s maternal grandfather asked the community for help finding his daughter and Foster. Raymond Hop’s post was written alongside photos of the suspects:
“This is my daughter Alysha Hop and her boyfriend Daniel Foster,” the posts states. “Both wanted for death of my grandson. Please share as neither have been arrested. If you’ve seen or know where they are contact your local authority. They are from Sierra Vista Az ...”
The boy’s paternal grandmother also posted a plea on her Facebook page: “There is a nationwide manhunt for these two people for the death of Kenny (Bubs) Gamble, our grandson. The mother, Alysha Hop and her boyfriend, Daniel Foster. Please help get the word out!! Help “BUBS” find justice!!”
Anyone with information regarding Foster's whereabouts is asked to call Sierra Vista Police, 520-452-7500, or, 911.