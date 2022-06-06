A woman whose voter fraud case was the first prosecuted in Cochise County, according to officials, was sentenced to probation on Monday in Cochise County Superior Court.
Krista Conner's voice was shaky when she told Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson that she had regretted what she had done.
Conner was convicted in May of attempted illegal voting because she voted with her deceased mother's ballot in 2020.
Cochise County Recorder David Stevens said recently that Conner’s case is the first voter fraud instance he had seen prosecuted here since he took office six years ago. The case was handled by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office and the Cochise County Attorney’s Office.
According to the initial indictment, Conner committed illegal voting when, “beginning on or about Oct. 7, 2020 and ending on or about Nov. 3, 2020, she knowingly voted (in violation of Arizona law.)”
Conner committed perjury, according to the indictment, when she “knowingly made a false unsworn declaration in regard to a material issue that she subscribed as true under penalty of perjury, believing it to be false ... “
State prosecutors said Conner signed the ballot envelope of her deceased mother and “cast a vote.”
Stevens said Conner’s mother died in September 2020, one month before the early voting ballots were mailed out in Cochise County. The envelopes containing the ballots have a barcode. When the envelope is scanned, the system can determine whether a voter is deceased, Stevens said.
Under Arizona law, it’s illegal to use power of attorney as a basis for any person to conduct any procedure or transaction concerning elections, including voter registration, petition circulation or signature, voter registration cancellation, early ballot requests or voting another person’s ballot.
At the sentencing hearing Monday afternoon, prosecutor Todd Lawson with the Arizona Attorney General's Office asked that Conner serve some jail time. Conner's attorney Ashlea Allred, meanwhile, asked the judge to give Conner two years probation instead of the recommended three.
Dickerson declined the jail suggestion, but did sentence Conner to three years probation and 100 hours of community service.