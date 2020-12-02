SIERRA VISTA — A woman found dead behind the Walmart store in September died of hyperthermia, Sierra Vista Police said Wednesday.
Police spokesman Corp. Scott Borgstadt said the report from the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office states that Ireny Yaqueli Perez Escalante's death was accidental.
Perez's body was discovered in bushes just west of the Walmart Supercenter and northwest of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Avenida Escuela on Sept. 28. There were no signs of trauma to her body, police said at the time.
Hyperthermia is defined as "a dangerously overheated body, usually in response to prolonged, hot, humid weather," according to the Mayo Clinic. "Hyperthermia occurs when the body’s heat-regulating mechanisms don't work effectively."
It's not clear where the woman is from, but Borgstadt said the police report shows that "foreign" currency was found in Perez's left front pocket. Perez, 23, had no purse with her or any form of identification, Borgstadt said. She was identified by a brother based on a photograph. Borgstadt said he did not know where the picture of the victim came from or where her brother lives.
The police report states tire tracks were left at the scene that appeared to form a circle around the bushes where Perez was found.
Additionally, drag marks indicating the body was dragged leading into the bushes were at the scene.