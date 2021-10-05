crash

Authorities respond to a fatal car crash Monday after north of Huachuca City.

 Jenica Lawson Herald/Review

COCHISE COUNTY — A Huachuca City woman was killed instantly on Monday afternoon when she crashed the two-seat convertible she was driving, into a tree, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said.

Tina Krystof, 72, was found dead at East Williams Way and Truman Road, said Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas. 

It's unclear how the crash occurred, Capas said.

Krystof was driving east on East Williams when she went through a fence and her car came to rest at a small mesquite tree, Capas said.

The crash occurred at about 2 p.m.   

Krystof was still inside her vehicle when she was found and her body has been transported to the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

The crash remains under investigation, Capas said.