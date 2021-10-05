Woman killed instantly in one-vehicle crash By Lyda Longa lyda.longa@myheraldreview.com Oct 5, 2021 Oct 5, 2021 Updated 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.77 Per Week Authorities respond to a fatal car crash Monday after north of Huachuca City. Jenica Lawson Herald/Review CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER ALERTS • LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. COCHISE COUNTY — A Huachuca City woman was killed instantly on Monday afternoon when she crashed the two-seat convertible she was driving, into a tree, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said.Tina Krystof, 72, was found dead at East Williams Way and Truman Road, said Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas. It's unclear how the crash occurred, Capas said.Krystof was driving east on East Williams when she went through a fence and her car came to rest at a small mesquite tree, Capas said.The crash occurred at about 2 p.m. Krystof was still inside her vehicle when she was found and her body has been transported to the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.The crash remains under investigation, Capas said. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save