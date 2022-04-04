SIERRA VISTA — A woman accused of voting with her deceased mother's ballot in 2020, the first case of voter fraud to be prosecuted in Cochise County in the last six years, pleaded guilty to a lesser offense in open court on Monday.
Krista Conner will likely be sentenced to serve probation for attempted illegal voting, the crime she pleaded guilty to on Monday afternoon in Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson's courtroom.
Conner was indicted last October on one count of perjury and one count of illegal voting.
Cochise County Recorder David Stevens said recently that Conner's case is the first voter fraud instance that he has seen prosecuted here since he took office six years ago. The case was handled by the Arizona Attorney General's Office and the Cochise County Attorney's Office.
At the proceeding Monday, Dickerson told Conner that based on the plea agreement, she would probably be serving probation.
According to the initial indictment, Conner committed illegal voting when, “beginning on or about Oct. 7, 2020 and ending on or about Nov. 3, 2020, knowingly voted (in violation of Arizona law.)”
Conner committed perjury, according to the indictment, when she “knowingly made a false unsworn declaration in regard to a material issue that she subscribed as true under penalty of perjury, believing it to be false ... “
State prosecutors said Conner signed the ballot envelope of her deceased mother and “cast a vote.”
Stevens said Conner’s mother died in September 2020, one month before the early voting ballots were mailed out in Cochise County. The envelopes containing the ballots have a barcode. When the envelope is scanned, the system can determine whether a voter is deceased, Stevens said.
Under Arizona law, it’s illegal to use power of attorney as a basis for any person to conduct any procedure or transaction concerning elections, including voter registration, petition circulation or signature, voter registration cancellation, early ballot requests or voting another person’s ballot.
Seven people attempted voter fraud in Cochise County during the 2020 election, Stevens said, and at least two more cases — other than Conner’s — have been referred to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office for possible prosecution. One of the cases referred involves a Sierra Vista resident, Stevens said.
There were almost 61,000 votes cast in the general election on Nov. 3, 2020, county records show. Of those, almost 49,000 were early ballots. Conner’s was one of the early ballots, officials said. Stevens added that if a person votes and then passes away, the vote is still valid.
Conner is not registered to vote in Cochise County. Dickerson said Monday that she cannot register to vote while she's on probation.
Conner's sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 16.