A woman accused of first degree murder for shooting a male friend in the head told investigators that the victim was "coming at me," a probable cause report shows.
Tori Beth DeHerrera also told detectives late last month she had lied to them when she denied she had been involved in the death of 42-year-old Ricardo Vega in a Douglas motel room where the accused killer, the victim and several other people had had been drinking and drugging for hours, the report shows.
"I'm sorry, I lied to you," DeHerrera told police. "I want to tell you the truth. He was coming at me."
Four days after the shooting at the Travelers Motel on 19th Street, DeHerrera, 24, was indicted on charges of first degree murder, second degree murder, possession or use of dangerous drugs, possession or use of narcotic drugs, misconduct involving weapons and tampering with physical evidence.
She is at the Cochise County Jail on $500,000 bond.
The man who discovered Vega's body told investigators that on the morning of March 20 just after 4 a.m. he was watching TV in his motel room at Travelers when he heard moaning outside his window, the report shows. The individual said he saw DeHerrera outside of Vega's room with a bicycle. The man said DeHerrera was uttering, "He came at me."
The individual said he peeked through Vega's window, but could not see into the room. He went to the office and asked the manager for the key, the report shows. The man opened Vega's door and saw him lying on the floor at the foot of the bed. The man said Vega had blood on him. That's when the individual asked his girlfriend to call 911, the report says.
The man told police Vega and DeHerrera were friends and that Vega was always "trying to help Tori out," the report shows. Vega, who police said was from Mesa, had been staying at the motel since late January, the report shows.
Later that morning, Douglas detectives interviewed another man who had been partying with DeHerrera and Vega in the motel room, the report shows. The individual said several people had been in and out of the motel room throughout the night and early morning until about 4 a.m. At that point the only ones left in the room were DeHerrera, Vega and the individual police spoke to, the report shows.
The man told investigators he was hungry and walked to another friend's room at the motel to get a snack. He said he then heard two gunshots ring out. The individual said moments later, he saw DeHerrera walking away from the room with a bicycle. She was saying, "He came at me," the report says.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for the motel room. Aside from Vega, who was shot once in the head, they discovered a bullet hole in the room's ceiling, the report shows. Additionally, they found a 9mm pistol under a blanket on a bed and two spent 9mm shell casings. Police also found various narcotics and alcohol in the room.
At about 10:25 that morning, police received another 911 call from someone who said a woman matching DeHerrera's description was trespassing on a property in the area of 11th Street and Bonita Avenue. Investigators responded to that scene and arrested DeHerrera.
The defendant told detectives she had been getting high with Vega and several other people, but denied that she had killed him and asked for an attorney, the report shows.
When DeHerrera was informed she was being charged with first degree murder, she changed course and told police she had lied, the report shows.