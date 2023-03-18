SIERRA VISTA — Released after more than two weeks from Canyon Vista Medical Center’s Behavioral Health Unit following a harrowing yearlong battle with the state’s mental health system that included sexual assaults and physical and verbal abuse, April Trappe feels like she has to walk a tight, thin line.

And if she refuses to receive monthly injections for a year of an antipsychotic medication used for treating schizophrenia in adults called Invega Sustenna, as a condition of her release, she’ll be back at CVMC’s fourth floor psych ward again.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?