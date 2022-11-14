A woman told a Superior Court judge on Monday during her sentencing that she wished she could remember striking a 70-year-old man with her vehicle and leaving the victim on the side of the road after she took off from the scene.
Ashely Jaehn, 36, pleaded no contest to hitting the older man with her car and leaving the area, the accident occurring in June on Moson Road near Horsethief Draw in Hereford.
Jaehn's attorney, Joshua Jones, told Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson that Jaehn had been taking a new medication and it affected her ability to drive and also her memory of the crash.
Dickerson reminded Jaehn she had admitted to taking a few drinks that morning before she got behind the wheel.
Cochise County Sheriff's investigators said the man was heading north on Moson just after 9 a.m. on June 18 and Jaehn — who lives in Sierra Vista — was driving in the same direction when she struck the victim from behind, deputies said. A passerby called 911 a short time later after seeing the man lying on the road, sheriff's officials had said.
The victim, who was not in court Monday, Suffered injuries to his head and other parts of his body, the sheriff's office had said.
Dickerson said the victim's injuries had been substantive. He also told Jaehn that driving is one of the "most dangerous" things that a person does.
Jaehn had served two days in the Cochise County Jail before she bonded out. Prosecutors were asking that she serve 180 days, but Dickerson sentenced her to 58 days — for a total of 60 — and four years probation. Jaehn has no prior criminal record.
"I wish I could remember the accident," Jaehn told the judge Monday.
She was taken to the Cochise County Jail Monday afternoon after Jones told the judge that Jaehn wanted to begin serving her jail term immediately.
