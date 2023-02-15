BISBEE — As the county administrator and county attorney work together to prepare the intergovernmental agreement to transfer some election duties to the county recorder, people are curious about what those duties will be.
Those answers may be provided in a work session on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m. to discuss election integrity, election security, election processes and possible changes to the election process in the county as requested by Supervisor Peggy Judd. More details may come after the work session and agenda is posted online.
In the special meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, Judd and Supervisor Tom Crosby directed County Administrator Richard Karwaczka to prepare an agreement quickly since the county has no elections director. Crosby wants the change done sooner rather than later with a special election on tap May 16.
Elections Director Lisa Marra officially resigned on Feb. 8 claiming workplace harassment and threats because she refused to participate in a last minute hand count of the 2022 ballots pursued by Judd, Crosby and County Recorder David Stevens.
With the May mail-in ballot election to establish a jail district, which Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, Jail Commander Kenny Bradshaw and members of a citizen advisory committee agreed was needed, registered voters will be receiving their ballots on April 19. Stevens may end up handling the signature verifications as usual along with the electronic tabulation and the hand count audit with the assistance of the remaining elections staff manager, Daniel Vertrees.
At present there are no jobs posted for an elections director or an additional staff member to replace Martha Rodriquez. who retired in January after almost 30 years with the county.
None of the other 14 counties in Arizona have relegated duties of the election director to the county recorder, according to the Citizens Clean Elections Commission.
Karwaczka said the Maricopa and Coconino county boards of supervisors tried it and changed their minds.
A Maricopa County elections operations agreement from 2021 stated, “The Board of Supervisors and the County recorder agree their election–related functions should be handled by a single elections department.”
In Coconino County, the elections director and county recorder have the same duties as those stated for Cochise County.
According to the Cochise County website, the director is an appointed official who reports to the county administrator. It lists the election director’s duties as “prepares, administers, and conducts federal, state, and local elections in accordance with, and not limited to, the Arizona Revised Statutes, the Secretary of State's Procedure Manual, the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), and other applicable laws and regulations.”
The director also is in charge of buying voting equipment and performs tests on the tabulation machines prior to the elections.
The department provides contract election services and assistance to cities within the county and special districts — school districts, fire districts, sanitation, road improvement, hospital, water districts and the community college district.
In addition, the elections director handles all candidate filings and petition filings, trains poll workers and the mandatory audit team, secures locations for voting centers, securely holds early and mail-in ballots during the process, tabulates the ballots, performs state mandated hand-count audits and compiles an election report to present to the Board of Supervisors for canvass.
The county recorder “performs two essential functions: processing documents primarily related to real estate transactions and property records and maintaining voter registration records for all jurisdictions within the county and performing related responsibilities as statutorily required.” This would include developing and proofing the ballots, mailing them out, the verifying the signatures of those who vote by mail and handling early voting in person in the office, according to the county website.
With the ruckus made over a hand count demand by Judd and Crosby and a desire to move away from electronic voting equipment, even though the state requires such equipment be used, it would not come as a surprise if the limits of state law are tested.
