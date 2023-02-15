BISBEE — As the county administrator and county attorney work together to prepare the intergovernmental agreement to transfer some election duties to the county recorder, people are curious about what those duties will be.

Those answers may be provided in a work session on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m. to discuss election integrity, election security, election processes and possible changes to the election process in the county as requested by Supervisor Peggy Judd. More details may come after the work session and agenda is posted online.

