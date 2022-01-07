BISBEE — On the heels of Tuesday’s Cochise County Board of Supervisors meeting and the vote to deny $1.9 million to the county health department for COVID–19 related health improvements, the county pandemic team provided a vast amount of information concerning the virus, the variants and vaccination efficacy during a work session Friday.
In the Tuesday meeting, Supervisors Peggy Judd, who recently recovered from COVID-19 and is not vaccinated, and Tom Crosby declined to vote in favor of a $1.9 million award from the Arizona Department of Health Services to improve the county’s response to the COVID–19 virus and any future viral outbreak, as well as provide security for the county’s satellite health offices and personnel to handle the multiple grants the county has received to stem the pandemic.
Supervisor Ann English voted in favor of the award at the Tuesday meeting. She was not present at the work session.
One of Judd’s questions Tuesday was about contact tracing and whether the county has a legal obligation to contact people who may have come in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.
Alicia Thompson, Cochise Health and Social Services director, presented an extensive list of communicable diseases the health department has to track, which includes the corona virus now in its third year of mayhem. Contact tracing is a law and physicians have the obligation to report these diseases to the county health department.
CHSS is required by law “to review each report received for completeness and accuracy, confirm each diagnosis and conduct epidemiologic and other investigations,” said Thompson. “The county must facilitate notification of known contacts, conduct surveillance, determine trends and implement control measures, quarantines, isolations and exclusions as required by the Arizona Revised Statutes."
The county must also disseminate surveillance information to health care providers, provide health education about a disease case and work to reduce the risk of transmission of the respective disease, she said.
Since Gov. Doug Ducey has not revoked the emergency he declared in March 2020, Thompson noted the county is bound by law to follow the emergency policies.
Thompson said, “Arizona continues to be in a public health state of emergency. During a state of emergency as declared, the department or local health authority must initiate an investigation if that agency has reasonable cause to believe that a highly contagious and fatal disease exists within its jurisdiction. Subject to the provisions of the article, persons who have contracted the disease or who have been exposed to the disease may be subject to isolation and quarantine if the director determines that quarantine is the least restrictive means by which the public can be protected from transmission of the disease.”
Thompson pointed out that Cochise County has not declared an emergency nor imposed mitigations, though following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommended.
Dr. Erik McLaughlin, county medical director of COVID–19 trends, attempted to allay fears concerning the efficacy of the vaccines and the risk of possible reactions or deaths among those who have been vaccinated.
Often people rely on information that comes from the national Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System database, which “contains information on unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S. licensed vaccines,” he said.
The site is problematic in that anyone can make a submission without any evidence, which can skew results and impact trends.
“It’s not a record of true adverse reactions," McLaughlin said. "You have to sort through the information. VAERS is a transparent method to collect data and observe possible trends, then additional epidemiological studies are done based on VAERS reports.”
McLaughlin also provided the basics of myocarditis and pericarditis which has caused concern, particularly with Crosby, who considers the vaccine a danger and wants the county "out of the vaccination business."
McLaughlin said myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle, while pericarditis is inflammation of the outer lining of the heart. The symptoms include chest pain but rarely arrhythmias or fluid buildup in the body and require outpatient treatment.
McLaughlin said a study involving 3.2 million cases of COVID and its relation to myocarditis found there were 0.8 positive cases per 1 million patients with a first dose.
“In the study, all were men aged 20 to 32 years old and all cases were resolved with conservative management,” he noted.
In the response to questions about the vaccine causing blood clots and blood thinning, he said, “It’s estimated that 1 in 50,000 who received these vaccines will have the problem, however, it is more associated with Oxford-Astra-Zeneca vaccine and Janssen vaccine (adenovirus vector vaccines) than mRNA vaccines like Moderna and Pfizer.”
Judd said, without evidence to back up the statement, “The vaccine does change the virus.”
McLaughlin said vaccines do not change or mutate. Only the virus mutates, which is why no vaccine offers 100% efficacy. Vaccines will reduce the severity of the disease if one does get sick from a new strain, he said.
There have been fatalities associated with the Janssen vaccine. There have been nine deaths out of 17.2 million doses of vaccine due to thrombosis and thrombocytopenia, know as TTS syndrome. Just three cases of TTS have been associated with mRNA COVID vaccines with over 470 million doses given, he said.
“There is no statistically significant association with mRNA covid vaccines and TTS,” McLaughlin said. “Of 496 million doses of vaccine given from Dec. 14, 2020, to Dec. 20, 2021, just 0.0022% of those vaccinated died. More people die from COVID–19 than the vaccinations.”
The CDC recommends all pregnant women get vaccinated to prevent miscarriages from COVID–19.
Current data indicates people who have received two doses plus the booster have a 68% less risk of contracting a serious case of COVID–19.
Martha Montano, county lead epidemiologist, reported, “COVID–19 hospitalization rates among 35- to 64-year-old individuals are 18 times higher in the unvaccinated population than in the fully vaccinated population. COVID–19 hospitalization rates among 65 and up are 13 times higher in the unvaccinated population than in the fully vaccinated population. COVID–19 death rates among 65 and over individuals are 15 times higher in the unvaccinated population, than in the fully vaccinated population.”
She was concerned with at-home testing as people who do test positive may not inform the health department to begin contact tracing.
CHSS nursing director Vicky King told the supervisors 168,523 people have received the vaccine so far, an increase of 9,561 shots since Dec. 17. The number of eligible county residents, those 5 and older, who are fully vaccinated is 67,685. When divided by the county population of 123,163, figures show 55% of the county has been fully vaccinated.
As for the security issue, it is being addressed, but not so much in the public view, said County Administrator Richard Karwaczka. He noted the courthouse security is not connected to the Sheriff’s Office but is an entity of the court.
In response to a question about bringing the $1.9 million award back to the supervisors after the reports done by the pandemic team, Thompson replied, “No. Once they have rejected the opportunity, we are not able to bring it back up for consideration. Just like when they say yes, they cannot later change their minds and say ‘no.' It is a one-time opportunity. It took me completely off guard that there were two 'no' votes to the $1.9 million that would have helped our community in so many different ways.”
The presentation from the work session can be viewed at: https://destinyhosted.com/agenda_publish.cfm?id=26244&mt=ALL&get_month=1&get_year=2022&dsp=ag&seq=2315.