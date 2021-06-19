WHETSTONE — A pickup truck going the wrong way on State Route 90 caused a two-vehicle fatality crash around milepost 297 at 6:23 p.m. Friday, according to the Department of Public Safety.
Clifford James Johnson of Sierra Vista has been charged with second degree murder and DUI after driving the wrong way on SR 90 near Kartchner Caverns between Whetstone and Benson. He was driving a red pickup truck with children as passengers.
According to an online report, Johnson hit a woman driving a white truck with a baby as a passenger. Out of six people involved in the crash, Johnson appeared to be the least injured. He is currently in Cochise County Jail.
The crash caused northbound SR 90 to be closed from around 6:30 p.m. until early Saturday morning. While northbound traffic was rerouted through Highways 82 and 83, southbound traffic was not affected. Two life flight helicopters and multiple emergency vehicles were on scene.
As of Saturday, DPS is reporting the wreck is still under investigation pending next of kin notification.