A four vehicle wreck occurred before 11 a.m. Saturday morning at the intersection of Fry Boulevard and Coronado Drive in Sierra Vista. Emergency personnel were on scene as some of the vehicle occupants were transported to Canyon Vista Medical Center.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
A woman comforts another at Saturday’s four-vehicle accident on Fry Boulevard and Coronado Drive.
SIERRA VISTA — A wrong way driver who investigators believe was impaired caused a four-vehicle crash on Saturday morning that left the errant motorist and a woman seriously injured, police said.
The driver who caused the crash, a 36-year-old man from Sierra Vista, and a 50-year-old woman, were both airlifted to a Tucson hospital, Sierra Vista Police Spokesman Sgt. Tim Wachtel said Monday.
The crash occurred just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday. That's when police say that the suspect, who was heading west on Fry Boulevard, slid into the center median lane. The man sideswiped another car at Moorman Avenue, then drove into the east lanes of the busy thoroughfare.
At Fry and Coronado Drive, the wrong way driver slammed head on into three motorists who were heading east, Wachtel said.
One of the vehicles struck included a Chevy pickup. The hoods on two cars in front of the truck were completely mangled. The pickup's hood also was crushed on one side, its metal bumper left hanging.
Wachtel said blood was drawn from the wrong-way motorist and police suspect he was impaired.
Charges have not yet been filed because the suspect was hospitalized, Wachtel said.
