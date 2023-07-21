The Water Resource Research Center’s annual conference at the University of Arizona this month offered a broad overview of the current state of Arizona’s water resources. The conference focused on solutions for Arizona’s water challenges.

The conference was well attended. Representatives from more than 30 tribes, nine states and three countries, including South Korea, were present.

