The Water Resource Research Center’s annual conference at the University of Arizona this month offered a broad overview of the current state of Arizona’s water resources. The conference focused on solutions for Arizona’s water challenges.
The conference was well attended. Representatives from more than 30 tribes, nine states and three countries, including South Korea, were present.
Karen Peters, director of the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, kicked off the conference talking about Arizona’s water quality. She emphasized that protecting the state’s water quality was equally as important as preserving its resource in the fight to preserve its long-term water security.
“We must continue to make progress to protect impaired surface water bodies across the state,” she said.
Peter’s talk focused on three main challenges for Arizona’s future water quality: the changes in the rules defining the Waters of the United States; direct potable reuse, commonly known as recycled water; and emerging contaminants such as PFAS.
“I won’t give you all of the history except to say that definitions really matter,” said Peters. “They matter in the law. They matter in contracts. You have to have them right and clear. If not, you end up in this mess that we’re in with WOTUS.”
Peters told the crowd the Supreme Court’s ruling in Sackett v. EPA this spring has left future protection under the Clean Water Act uncertain for many of the state’s waterways. ADEQ will continue to operate using the Biden administration’s WOTUS definition published last February unless directed to do otherwise. It is awaiting guidance from the EPA as the agency works to create a new rule that complies with the recent Supreme Court decision that is expected to be published in September.
While the recent ruling potentially leaves many of the state’s waterways vulnerable without CWA protections from pollution, Peters stressed the state had other mechanisms to regulate water quality without it.
Peters mentioned the need for the state to use more recycled water (filtered sewage water) in the future. She pointed out it is being successfully used for drinking water in California, Texas and many countries around the world. The city of Scottsdale has been running a demonstration project since 2019.
“This option can help bolster water portfolios in many areas of Arizona,” said Peters.
ADEQ is working to develop rules and guidance for recycled drinking water to publish a final rule by July 2024.
Finally, Peters turned to the agency’s plan to address emerging contaminants in water supplies like PFAS. Currently, PFAS are unregulated but have been linked to many health concerns.
In March, the EPA proposed regulations for six common types of PFAS found in drinking water. The regulations are expected to be finalized in 2024 and go into effect fully by 2027. To prepare the state for these new regulations, ADEQ is using federal funding from the Inflation Reduction Act to test all drinking water systems across Arizona for PFAS.
Temporary relief along the Colorado
Patrick Dent, assistant general manager for the Central Arizona Project, gave an update on the negotiations among the Colorado River basin states.
“We’ve found a solution; we’ve been blessed by hydrology,” he said.
Dent said it was no secret we’d had a very wet winter. This helped alleviate pressure on the basin states to make immediate cutbacks to water usage.
Last summer all seven basin states were scrambling to come to an agreement on how to share the necessary cutbacks along the Colorado. The negotiations came after the Bureau of Reclamation instructed them to do so, fearing a potential deadpool scenario if nothing was done to keep water in Lake Meade and Lake Powell.
The states did not come to an agreement. On April 11, the Bureau of Reclamation released a Draft Environment Impact Statement that laid out two options for the necessary cuts.
Cuts would be made according to the priority rights system, which was last updated in 1992 and would have Arizona’s water supply from the river reduced to almost zero before California experienced any reductions. Or the federal government would have all seven states share the burden of cuts equally.
This prompted the three lower basin states to come to an agreement on May 22. Arizona, California and Nevada agreed to take less water from the river via a series of voluntary reductions promoted through a compensated conservation system.
The federal government is providing $1.2 billion of compensation for the three states that have agreed to reduce consumption. Dent said CAP and the Arizona Department of Water Resources also have money set aside for the compensated conservation programs.
“This is an important step forward toward our shared goal of forging a sustainable path for the basin that millions of people call home,” said Camille Touton, commissioner of the Bureau of Reclamation.
The agreement is designed to get the basin through to 2026, when the rules of the river are slated to be rewritten again. Reclamation has already begun scoping for the National Environmental Policy Act process that will accompany those negotiations.
Dent stressed there is a cry for resolution coming from Arizona users who are tired of what seems like endless negotiations. He hopes that the post-2026 guidelines will provide certainty on how to deal with the impacts of 20 years of drought along the river.
Active Management Areas
The first day of the conference closed out with an update on groundwater management from Natalie Mast, the Active Management Areas director for ADWR. Her talk focused on the new Active Management Area for the Douglas basin.
The AMA being established in the Douglas basin was the first created through a ballot initiative. ADWR is expected to make a final decision on whether to adopt the AMA’s draft goal by the end of the month. Then, it will begin developing a management plan based on the management goal in August.
All AMAs have a management goal designed to inform on the development of policies within the AMA. A management plan with conservation programs is based on the management goal. All three work together to create an assured water supply.
Within the Douglas AMA, there will be three types of grandfathered rights for users who were pumping in the basin before the creation of the AMA. They are Irrigation Grandfathered Rights (IGFR or IGRs), Type-1 Non-Irrigation GFRs, and Type-2 Non-Irrigation GFRs.
Mast stressed that the deadline for all GFR applications in the Douglas AMA is March 1, 2024. Anyone claiming a previous right to groundwater must apply. There are no exceptions to this deadline.
“Anyone who does not apply by this deadline will be deemed to have waived and relinquished their rights,” said Mast.