Recently, a Sierra Vista resident reached out to the Herald/Review, expressing concern about a possibly growing coyote population that he says is encroaching on the city and endangering his dogs.
The concerned reader, and dog owner, asked of us, “What measures are being taken to lower the coyote population?”
After talking with officials from the county, City of Sierra Vista and the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, as well as research into a 2018 report on predators by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the answer appears to be: very few, and we need to learn to coexist.
And, dog-owners’ worries aside — our concerned reader wrote, “There is no sound worse than that of a dog crying for its life.” — the USDA report clearly demonstrates that, in Arizona, ranchers with cattle or lambs and sheep should be the most vigilant when it comes to threats from coyotes.
The report does note, however, that “coyotes have long been known for their adaptability and living in suburban neighborhoods. They are especially aggressive towards dogs during the breeding season and will attack and kill them, even those being walked on a leash.”
Further, the USDA report, which shows the average value of cattle lost to coyote predation between FY 2011 and FY 2015 in Arizona to be just over $17,000 per year, showed only one reported dog death — valued at an average annual $301 loss — per year due to coyote predation over that same time span. It does note, though, that its figures don’t account for the unknown number of dog deaths from coyote attacks that undoubtedly go unreported each year.
City of Sierra Vista spokesman Adam Curtis said, “Living with coyotes and other wildlife is common in Arizona. While City of Sierra Vista animal control does receive occasional calls about coyotes, these animals generally do not pose any threat to the public.”
Curtis noted that Arizona Game and Fish are equipped to answer concerns about coyotes and encourage people who do see the predators in a residential area to “scare the coyote off to ensure it does not lose its natural fear of humans.” Arizona Game and Fish says coyotes can “be scared off by making loud noises, waving your hands or objects, or throwing small stones.”
This Herald/Review staffer will not be found yelling at or throwing stones at coyotes.
Cochise County public information officer Amanda Baillie said that the county does not have a coyote-culling program. She added that “the only time the county would deal with local wildlife would be if there was a concern regarding rabies, or some other public health issue, especially if a human being had been bitten or attacked.” She encouraged anyone who suspects an animal could be rabid to report the matter to the sheriff’s office.
Meanwhile, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Carol Capas said the department contracts with the USDA to handle all coyote-related calls. A USDA spokesperson was not able to be reached by press time Thursday.
So, any readers concerned about their pets due to coyote predation, or simply don’t want the frightening furry creatures hanging out on their property, are advised to make their property as uncomfortable as possible for coyotes by removing sources of food, water and shelter. Curtis also said it’s wise not to leave pets unattended outside, “especially around dawn or dusk, when coyotes are most active.”