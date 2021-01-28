COCHISE COUNTY — Questions from the public regarding why some of the Border Patrol’s checkpoints are closed in Cochise County were answered Thursday by an agency spokesman in Tucson.
Personnel who staff the checkpoints — including the ones on State Route 90 and State Route 80 in Tombstone — have been sent to the border because of a spike in the number of undocumented individuals crossing into Arizona from Mexico, officials said.
“Currently there are checkpoint closures in Tucson Sector as a result of shifting manpower and resources in response to a shift in illegal entries across southern Arizona. We expect to reopen these checkpoints as manpower and activity levels dictate,” a Border Patrol spokesman said.
Local law enforcement officials confirmed the situation earlier this week.
