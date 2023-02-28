And so was the festival that celebrates and supports their creativity and self-expression.
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic that shuttered a slug of festivals and close-contact events, the sixth annual Cochise County Youth Arts Festival returned with a colorful splash of artisans and performers that got the area’s youth into the mix with more than 25 exhibits and activities aimed at digging into their creative juices.
Thanks to the festival’s event coordinator JenMarie Zeleznak, this year’s festival at Cochise College’s Sierra Vista campus didn’t disappoint.
It became a beehive of activity.
The festival had a little bit of everything and then some, with tables in the college’s student union and library that spilled out into the campus’ lawn, filled with kids and families trying their hands at everything from calligraphy and abstract painting to water coloring, Panama folk art, kite making and even illustrating odes.
“It was exciting to offer a creative arts experience like this that had new cultural activities with different techniques that provided a lot of artistic expression for everyone to try,” said Zeleznak, who is also an art instructor at the college. “More importantly, it provided a safe place for kids to be able to get involved with art and enjoy themselves as they explored all the different art forms that were available. It was a great thing to see.”
Two of the highlights of this year's festival were theater and musical performances from the Sierra Vista Community Theatre and the Cochise County Youth Orchestra, which had about 25 of its members performing for those who attended.
Planning and arranging the youth arts festival didn’t simply happen with the snap of Zeleznak’s finger. It took some serious effort from Zeleznak to turn it into the success that it was.
“I started in mid-November, and it definitely was a lot of work, especially finding exhibitors and getting them to commit,” she said. “But I’m happy this came together like it has. Everyone is really having a great time and trying different kinds of art they probably never had a chance to experience before.”
