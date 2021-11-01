If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — Five youths have been charged with aggravated robbery and robbery for stealing candy from children on Halloween night, Sierra Vista Police and the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
Donning ski masks, investigators said the young bandits jumped out of a black car and grabbed the candy from trick-or-treaters walking down a couple of streets in the city and at least one road in the county's jurisdiction.
None of the trick-or-treaters were hurt, police said.
Three calls were made to Sierra Vista Police and the Sheriff's Office reporting the thefts, which occurred between 8:10 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
The thieves' ages ranged from 13 to 17, police said.
Sierra Vista Police spokesman Corporal Scott Borgstadt said that investigators stopped the driver of a car matching the description of the candy thieves' vehicle and found evidence of both pilfered sweets and the getups the robbers were wearing.
The five suspects were in the car — their ages are 13, 14, 15, 15 and 17 — and they were taken to the Pinal County Juvenile Detention Center, Borgstadt said.
The first incident occurred in the area of Loma Ventosa and Plaza Candia when witnesses reported that a black vehicle pulled up next to a child. Two masked males jumped out of the car and grabbed the youngster's bag of candy and took off, police said. A few minutes later, the Sheriff's Office received a call reporting a similar incident near Navaho St. and Yuma Lane. In that instance however, four youths jumped out of the vehicle and stole a child's candy, investigators said.
Then at 9:30 p.m., a second call to Sierra Vista Police was made from an address on Knowlton St. The caller said that two children ran to his house and told him that a group of people jumped out of a black vehicle and stole their Halloween candy.
The five suspects, whose names were not released because they are minors, are expected to appear in Cochise County Superior Court because they're charged with felonies, Borgstadt said.
"It's really a shame," Borgstadt said Monday.
Investigators are asking that anyone with information concerning the thefts, please call Sierra Vista Police, 520-452-7500.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone