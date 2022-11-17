Ha! Just getting your attention …
Millions of parents have not known they were raising future Buddhists when they told their kids to go sit in the corner and Do! Nothing! for an hour. But they were.
Ha! Just getting your attention …
Millions of parents have not known they were raising future Buddhists when they told their kids to go sit in the corner and Do! Nothing! for an hour. But they were.
At least a few of those many millions of latent Buddhists are still Doing Nothing by doing something at the Cochise Zen Center in Bisbee.
The loose grouping of Zen practitioners in Bisbee, known as the Lotus Sangha, coalesced in 2018 when the Cochise Zen Center was established and Barry Briggs, a dharma master who came to live in Bisbee, became the teacher. Shortly thereafter a building was secured on Brewery Gulch, a physical place for the Sangha practice was born and participation has steadily grown.
All religions and organized spiritual practices have different branches or sects, and Zen is no exception. The Korean form, Kwam Um, is the basis for the three-fold practice by the Cochise Zen Center; mindfulness-minute by minute observation of the mind through meditation; chanting, a way of harmonizing with others to awaken compassion; and being present in whatever you are doing. Sunday service also includes a talks on some aspect of practice.
The initial Cochise Zen Center Precepts ceremony, a milestone marking the growth of seven individuals’ practice, was held in early November. The ceremony is a way for dedicated practitioners to deepen their investigation of what it means to be compassionate and generous.
During the pandemic the center halted in-person attendance but developed services that could be Zoomed. As the pandemic has eased somewhat, in-person attendance — with masks — has gradually come back to pre-pandemic levels. Currently, 15-20 people come to the Sunday morning practice at 250 Brewery Gulch, and more are present from locations throughout the world via Zoom. Everyone is welcome, no one has to be a Buddhist to attend. For information visit https://www.cochisezencenter.org/
Submitted by Fred Miller
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.