Clifton’s celebration of its 150th anniversary will coincide with an art contest and exhibition showcasing the metal responsible for its birth in 1873.
The 10th annual Colors of Copper Art Competition and Wine Tasting will be held at the Art Depot at the Greenlee Train Station on Nov. 4, starting at noon and ending at 8 p.m.
The juried competition will award cash prizes to three highest-scoring entries in the categories of painting, water media, sculpture, crafts and photography. Competition director Barbara Ahmann said entries will be accepted and judged based on their adherence to the Colors of Copper theme, as well as their artistic creativity and craftsmanship. Contestants must be at least 21 years of age.
Judges for the show are Heather Seegmiller, of Freeport McMoRan Inc.; Leslie Campos, board member for the Gila Valley Arts Council, and Jennifer Rivera, owner of Studio 226 in Clifton.
The awards ceremony will begin at 5 p.m.
The event will also include a wine tasting featuring the products of Arizona’s oldest commercial vineyard, Sonoita Winery, of Elgin, and those of Pearce-based Sonoran Winery, winner of Double Gold and Best in Class titles at the 2023 Sunset International Wine Competition.
Participants in the wine tasting will receive a commemorative Clifton sesquicentennial wine glass. Ahmann said cost of the glass and six wine tastings is $20.
The Colors of Copper exhibit will reopen the next day, Nov. 5, from noon to 6 p.m.
Deadline for entries is Oct. 20. The entry form, along with photos or thumb drive of the artwork, should be mailed to Art Depot, P.O. Box 33, Clifton, AZ 85533. Late entries will be rejected
All artwork must be delivered to Art Depot, 100 N. Coronado Blvd., on or before Oct. 28.
All artwork must be original work made within the last three years. No kits, or computer-generated work will be accepted.
Artwork must be ready for display, including any special hardware requirements. Wall art needs screw eyes with D rings and wire for hanging.
All artwork must be for sale and remain on display throughout the event. Art Deport will retain 30 percent of the selling price listed on the entry form.
All artwork must be labeled with the title, name of artist and price on the back of the work for gallery identification purposes. Color of Copper will provide art labels seen by the public.
