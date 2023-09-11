Clifton’s celebration of its 150th anniversary will coincide with an art contest and exhibition showcasing the metal responsible for its birth in 1873.

The 10th annual Colors of Copper Art Competition and Wine Tasting will be held at the Art Depot at the Greenlee Train Station on Nov. 4, starting at noon and ending at 8 p.m.

