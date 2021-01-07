The City of Sierra Vista closed the Oscar Yrun Community Center and Ethel H. Berger Center earlier this week due to limited staffing availability.
Several staff members are in self-quarantine in accordance with COVID-19 protocols and foot traffic at these facilities has been low, so public impact of the closures are expected to be minimal. The facilities will likely remain closed through the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend.
The Visitor Center, which is located in the OYCC, is providing curbside pickup of visitor literature. Members of the public who need to pay Leisure fees may do so online.
The Cove has reopened for lap swim by reservation only. The status of other facilities is unchanged, with COVID-19 safety measures remaining in place as the local area and state of Arizona experiences an increase in cases.
For updated information about the status of city facilities and safety measures in place to protect against the spread of COVID-19, go to www.SierraVistaAZ.gov and click on the link to the “Coronavirus Updates” webpage.
Submitted by Adam Curtis, Sierra Vista public information officer