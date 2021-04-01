Community Easter Egg hunt Saturday

DOUGLAS — After being canceled last year due to COVID-19 the community Easter egg hunt is back this year, taking place Saturday at the Cochise County Fairgrounds on Leslie Canyon Road.
The event is being sponsored this year by the ACT Call Center on 10th Street in cooperation with the Fairgrounds, which is providing use of the facilities to host this event.
Ralph Robles of the Douglas Business Network is assisting in the setting up of the event.
The event will be broken up into three age groups: 0-3, 4-6 and 7-10 years of age.
Registration will begin at 10 a.m. with the hunt to start at 10:30.
The Easter Bunny will be on hand and Diane’s Photography will have a booth set up to take pictures.
Robles states there will be a food truck on site, as well as several members of the DBN who will have informational booths set up.
“After not having the event last year I wanted to see this event continue,” Robles said. “I approached the Call Center and they agreed to host it this year. This event has been going on for years and I wanted to keep it going.”
Robles added he appreciates Nikki Valenzuela and her board for donating the use of the facility to host this event.
“This was all put together in such a short time we weren’t really sure where we were going to have it,” he said. “We approached Nikki and they agreed to let us host it at their facility. We really need to thank them for doing that. This is something great for the community. We want the kids to come out and have fun.”