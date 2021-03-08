BENSON — May Chav is known for her freshly baked doughnuts, big smile and warm customer service.
Since opening Benson Donuts 16 years ago, her little eatery, located at 690 N. Ocotillo Road in Benson, has become a local favorite where friends gather for morning coffee, donuts, cinnamon rolls and amazing apple fritters.
So, when Chav was the victim of an armed robbery on Feb. 18 while working alone in her shop, the community was outraged.
“Everyone loves May,” said Bobbi Larson, a Benson snowbird and one of Chav’s regular customers. “She works so hard and always smiles at everyone who walks in the door. This community was shocked when they heard she was robbed at knifepoint.”
Similar comments resonated with other customers.
Benson residents Altena and Neil Svendsen are among a group of friends who meet at Chav’s shop nearly every morning.
“This is a wonderful place,” Altena Svendsen said. “Neil and I are fixtures here. We even have our own table. We all think the world of May and were very troubled when we heard she had been robbed. The community rallied around May in a show of support when this happened.”
Around 8 a.m. on the day of the robbery, Chav said that two people wearing hoodies and face masks entered the shop and ordered doughnuts.
“There was a boy and a girl, and one of them asked to use the restroom,” she said. “It was a Thursday morning and I was having a slow day, so there was not much money,” recalled Chav, who said it was frightening to be held up by someone threatening her with a knife.
As soon as the two left the shop, Chav called the Benson Police Department and reported the incident.
“Chief (Paul) Mondada was here very fast,” she said. “I told him what happened and he said the police would be investigating.”
It appears the same two suspects committed an armed robbery at a Circle K located at 97 N. Garden Ave. in Sierra Vista earlier that same morning.
The Sierra Vista and Benson police departments are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the two suspects.
Moncada said the Benson PD case detective has been working closely with the case detective from Sierra Vista PD.
“They have followed up numerous leads,” the chief noted. “The investigation is ongoing, and we hope for a successful resolution of the case. Without going into too much detail, the public in both cities have provided information on possible suspects and the detectives have followed up on each and every tip from the public.”
Moncada said both departments appreciate the public’s assistance and encourage anyone who might have been in the vicinity of either crime scene at the time of the robberies to contact Benson PD or Sierra Vista Police Detective John Andela.
Meanwhile, Chav says she’s grateful to the community for its outpouring of support.
“Everyone has been very kind,” she said. “I want to thank all the people for coming in and supporting me. All of you helped me get through this.”