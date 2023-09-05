WILLCOX – Junior Dustin Reno, a varsity defensive back and wide receiver for Willcox High, was injured during a junior varsity game on Thursday, Aug. 31.
The JV Cowboys were playing Show Low, a school he and his brother, Caden, would have faced the next day in the varsity game. Caden Reno is a running back and defensive back.
The team released details saying Dustin Reno had “suffered a life-altering injury while playing.” The incident “left him with severe injuries and in need of extensive medical treatment and ongoing care.”
“He was in a real bad collision. He received nerve damage to his neck,” varsity head coach Eric Hjalmarson said. “We hope the medical and recovery goes well. He’s been in the hospital, and his brother, a sophomore starter for us, was with him.”
Dustin and Caden are sons of Willcox Police sergeant David Reno, a decorated officer with more than a decade in the force.
The team and community have responded by organizing a benefit Hamburger Dinner & Cornhole Tournament to help alleviate some of the financial burden on the family.
Dubtown Baggers, the hometown cornhole team, will handle registration and the tournament. It will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Willcox Elks Lodge #2131.
Bags will fly at 3 p.m. There's a $20 player entry fee. A raffle will be held
The Elks have donated items for the Hamburger Dinner Benefit. Elks staff will serve up plates for $10 starting at 4 p.m.
Those unable to attend who would like to donate can do so at an account set up at Cochise Credit Union, 170 N. Haskell Ave.
The Elks Lodge is at 247 E Stewart St., 520-384-2131
