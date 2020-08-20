SIERRA VISTA — Black smoke off South Carmichael Avenue drew attention from neighbors, people passing by and community members from across the city. Even after it disappeared support continued from residents of Sierra Vista.
On Tuesday afternoon Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services as well as the Sierra Vista Police Department responded to a structure fire on Danny Lane. Paul Cimino, fire marshal for the City of Sierra Vista, said the fire started outside the house on the porch and the wind pushed the fire into the structure. He added there are two possibilities for the origin of the fire, the more likely option being the fire starting from smoking materials since the family confirmed someone was outside smoking prior to the start of the fire.
“(More than) 75 percent collapse of the roof makes the house inhabitable and unsafe to enter,” Cimino said. “It took a better part of an hour and a half to two hours to completely extinguish (the fire).”
The investigation of the fire concluded on Wednesday.
“The good news is no one got hurt,” Cimino said. “Everyone got out, including the family pet.”
Cpl. Scott Borgstadt of the Sierra Vista Police Department said there were three adults and three children younger than 8 years old in the residence. All able to make it out of the house. He and the family went to the Salvation Army to get clothes and shoes as soon as they were medically cleared.
“Every piece of clothing they had is gone,” Borgstadt said. “They only have what they left with.”
The Salvation Army and Red Cross provided immediate assistance to the family while fire crews worked to extinguish the flames.
Renee McKeough, founder of Sierra Vista Gives, is bridging the gap from the immediate assistance they received. Sierra Vista Gives is collecting clothing and other donations for the family. She said in 24 hours they collected enough clothing to last each of the six people a week. She will continue to collect more clothing but will hold onto them until the family is in a new home.
“There’s no reason to overwhelm the family with donations when they don’t have any place to put it,” McKeough said.
She added that once the family is in a new place, she will be collecting household items and furniture for them. Donations, including monetary donations, can be dropped off at 3818 E. Astro St., Hereford. Monetary donations must be in a sealed envelope and marked with Danny Lane Fire or one of the family. For information, contact McKeough at sierravistagives@outlook.com or via phone or text at (520) 337-0016.
Robert Snyder, a resident of the home, created a gofundme page to help raise money to purchase new items. According to the page, “Me, my significant other and her sisters and our three children have recently lost our home and everything with it. We made it out with the clothes on our backs. One of our vehicles has even burnt. Anything at all could help and will be greatly appreciated.”
To visit the gofundme page go to https://gf.me/u/ysf7gg.