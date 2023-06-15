SIERRA VISTA — When Clea McCaa stepped into a new era of leadership as the city’s 21st mayor, he took a big breath and looked around the Mona Gibson Room at the Sierra Vista Public Library, filled with 250 people moments before he was sworn in.
“I’m as ready as I’ll ever be,” he said quietly before a ceremonial passing-of-the-gavel ceremony as a crush of photographers snapped group photos of a smiling McCaa with his supporters.
Nearly 150 days after he was sworn in, Sierra Vista’s native son is beyond ready.
He’s running the show, one he admittedly had to hit the ground running to learn.
McCaa — a pastor at the Sierra Vista 1st Church of God in Christ and co-owner of two military-oriented businesses — knew the job was going to be anything but a cakewalk even if he promised to “make local government more visible and collaborative,” as he said in his campaign.
He also knows he’s still on a learning curve after five months on the job, but thanks to a staff he calls the “absolute best,” he has a grip on it that he wasn’t sure he would rein in this quickly.
In his signature Boston Scally cap and colorful bow ties, McCaa has made his presence felt.
Elected as a Democratic mayor in a city that has long been a GOP stronghold, McCaa won 39% of the votes in a three-way race, defeating challenger Steve Conroy and Mayor Pro Tem Rachel Gray when 61.10% of the city’s 77,394 registered voters cast their ballots Nov. 8.
“It’s an absolute honor to be doing this,” he said.
For a man who for years has given back to the city of his birth in innumerable ways — from starting the after-school youth Sierra Vista Dream Center program to handing out food boxes once a month in Fry Town — McCaa is tackling his most challenging assignment: Guiding Sierra Vista into a new era of change and growing pains as he pledged he would during his campaign.
“I swore to fulfill that promise,” he said. “And I mean it. I’m not going to wish for things to happen. I’m going to step up and see that they do.”
He wants to make good on his pledge to create economic growth as one of his top priorities, which he still sees as one his biggest challenges. He’s already written to companies like Sam’s Club, Chick-fil-A and Waffle House. He has businesses calling him about relocating to Sierra Vista because of opportunities the city presents, something he said was “unthinkable as a kid growing up in a little desert town that had horse stables where the Valero gas station is.”
Still, McCaa has his work cut out for him, but he knew that he would.
“This is all very new stuff,” he said. “When I first walked into this office, I spent two weeks trying to read the budget, personnel records, different ordinances, and it was overwhelming. Even when I talked to former Mayor (Rick) Mueller for eight hours, it still felt like it was a whirlwind.”
And now?
“I’m making my way, asking a lot of questions over and over again,” he said. “I’m starting to feel comfortable with what I’m doing. But I know I have a ways to go. Which is OK with me. I’m learning every little step of the way.”
Like all newly elected mayors, McCaa is learning the ropes of how city government works.
Bisbee Mayor Ken Budge knows exactly what McCaa is going through.
"He's got a lot going for him with support from a large, seasoned staff and very good council members,” said Budge, who has met McCaa three times — once before he was elected mayor and twice at city managers' meeting — and has been impressed with McCaa's eagerness.
“For me, I didn't have much city government experience when I took office and had a lot to learn," added Budge. "I suspect Clea is in the same boat."
McCaa is in total agreement with Budge’s assessment.
“He hit the nail on the head,” he said. “City Manager Chuck Potucek knows city government like the back of his hand, and Assistant City Manager Victoria Yarbrough has been absolutely great to work with. They’ve all been patient with me and totally supportive.
“They’ve been guiding me from day one and still are. We’re going to continue the path we’re on because you don’t screw with the lineup when you have a winning team.”
Budge, whose city manager resigned shortly after he took office, knows learning the ropes as a mayor doesn’t come easy.
"His first 150 days are like getting his feet wet," said Budge, who was recently elected to the executive board of the League of Arizona Cities and Towns. "You just have to feel your way for a while, find your own pace for doing things. Those first 150 days are about building support.
“Clea has great leadership skills he gained from the Army, and he knows how to earn trust."
He’s already gained that trust — as well as respect — from residents who have attended or watched his council meetings on YouTube.
“I’ve seen a few of them since I moved here,” said Yvonne Stephens. “I like how they're run. They're not disjointed or crazy likes ones I've seen in other places. The mayor is even-keeled, and the council respects his presence. That tells me a lot right there.
"He stands up for what he believes, like the way he did when he was called out for conversing with (Florida) Gov. (Ron) DeSantis. He’s got my support.”
McCaa ruffled some feathers among a faction of community members who criticized him on social media for talking to the Republican presidential candidate about the border crisis when DeSantis spoke at Cochise County last week.
He held his ground and didn't back down.
“The load car issue weighs heavily on me, it’s one of my biggest challenges because it happens every single day,” he said. “It’s not going away unless we try to stop it. That’s why I'm in total collaboration with our sheriff and border patrol, and I’ll talk with every state and federal representative to help fix this. And that includes Gov. Ron DeSantis. They know what we're going through, and they’re hearing us loud and clear.”
McCaa is beginning to find his pace as mayor as he did when he served as a colonel in the U.S. Army, when a former commander told him not to try to conquer the world in your first 150 days.
“I’m used to getting things done on my own, but getting things done now goes through a team, and I’m learning how that works,” he said. “But if you give good direction and leadership like I think I’m doing, everything falls in line and works. Our council members love what they do, and that’s making this city better.
“It makes my job a lot easier when you have that kind of support and commitment.”
McCaa knows the road ahead as mayor is just beginning for him as Sierra Vista leans toward a “smart city” footprint while trying to serve a growing population and create strong economic growth.
“Mayor Budge said my first 150 days were about getting my feet wet, but it felt more like the water level was up to my nose,” he said. “Now I feel like I’m breathing through my nose pretty well, and the water level is ankle-high. I’m stepping through the puddles and going forward.
“When the puddles are gone, I’ll let you know.”