SIERRA VISTA — When Clea McCaa stepped into a new era of leadership as the city’s 21st mayor, he took a big breath and looked around the Mona Gibson Room at the Sierra Vista Public Library, filled with 250 people moments before he was sworn in.

“I’m as ready as I’ll ever be,” he said quietly before a ceremonial passing-of-the-gavel ceremony as a crush of photographers snapped group photos of a smiling McCaa with his supporters.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?