SIERRA VISTA — The three-stripe buck sergeant who survived two of the bloodiest battles of World War II received a motorcade Friday with all the pomp and circumstance fit for a king celebrating his 100th birthday.

Sierra Vista’s Jerry Consiglio — one of the lucky ones who made it through the Battle of the Bulge, the invasion of Normandy and Utah Beach in one piece —  hit the century mark July 28.

