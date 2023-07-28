SIERRA VISTA — The three-stripe buck sergeant who survived two of the bloodiest battles of World War II received a motorcade Friday with all the pomp and circumstance fit for a king celebrating his 100th birthday.
Sierra Vista’s Jerry Consiglio — one of the lucky ones who made it through the Battle of the Bulge, the invasion of Normandy and Utah Beach in one piece — hit the century mark July 28.
Consiglio’s birthday didn’t go unnoticed among friends, family and neighbors, who honored one of the last of America’s Greatest Generation with a motorized parade through his southwest neighborhood.
“I’m amazed,” said a smiling Consiglio, sitting on a seated walker in his driveway after breaking his tailbone following a fall two weeks ago as trucks, golf carts and motorcycled American Legion Riders roared past, waving with horns blaring. “Everyone remembered.”
Indeed they did.
He also had "Happy Birthday" sung to him by well-wishers and friends while veterans and Legion Riders shook his hand and congratulated the World War II veteran.
“I’ll be damned if I couldn’t find two guys in this town who served our country that are 100 years old,” said Dr. Bill McCormick, who organized the motorcade. “My dad was in the Marines in World War II, my wife’s dad was in Korea, and her two brothers were in the Army. This is my way of honoring someone like Jerry. He’s one great guy and a heck of a friend.”
Decked out with American flags, birthday banners and colored streamers, Consiglio got something close to a hero’s ticker tape parade in the city he has called home for more than 30 years.
Yet Consiglio — who was drafted at 21 and did his basic training in the Mojave Desert before boarding a ship to the Normandy coast June 6, 1944, a day he says is burned in his memory — would be the first to tell you he’s no hero.
“Everyone praises me for what I did during the war, but I didn’t do anything anyone else didn’t do,” he says.
Consiglio still hates talking about the invasion of Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge. The Bulge left almost 250,000 dead in 1944 and was the largest and bloodiest single battle fought by the U.S. in World War II. More U.S. service members died during World War II than the number of veterans of that war still alive today.
Not many were as fortunate as Consiglio.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says 240,329 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II were still alive in 2021 and estimates that 234 veterans are dying every day.
By 2032, they will be nearly gone.
Additionally, the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs has said the number of living U.S. World War II veterans will be 168,278 by Sept. 30 this year. There were 5.7 million in 2000, according to U.S. Census Bureau information.
Though he is as sharp as a whip and hasn’t taken any medications for eight years, he won’t talk much about what he went through at Normandy and Utah Beach 79 years ago.
The former U.S. Army sergeant saw enough.
“What I saw and went through there … I never want to see anything like that again,” he says, shaking his head and tearing up.
What Consiglio saw and went through was beyond brutal.
During the D-Day invasion, American armies suffered 124,394 casualties, of whom 20,668 were killed and 10,128 went missing during the Allies’ subsequent monthslong march toward Germany, which represented the final phase of the war in the European theater.
Consiglio took on fire the second he landed at the war-torn beach at Normandy, besieged with a barrage of gunfire, explosions and littered with bodies. He took shelter under a jeep until a warrant officer drove it off, leaving him exposed to gunfire and fending for himself.
Somehow, he says, he survived.
Shortly after, he marched to Cherbourg, France, to prepare for the next war campaign.
But now at 100, Consiglio couldn’t be happier.
He enjoys a wonderful, 45-year marriage with his wife, Nancy, stays active and alert, goes as often as he can to the Cochise Health and Racquet Club and never misses Wednesday morning breakfasts with long-standing friends. A former Buick auto mechanic, he tinkered for years building and repairing antique clocks for elderly women he refused to take money from.
Still as spirited and lively as ever, he nodded at the row of motorcycles parked by his driveway.
“I want to get on McCormick’s Boss Hoss Tryke with the 360 Chevy V–8 engine and go for a ride,” he smiled. “I want to see how that thing runs.”
And on Friday, he got his birthday wish and a lot more as he was touted in a motorcade by a community that honored and remembered Consiglio for his service during the bloodiest single battle fought in World War II.
“We’re a military town, and people ought to know this guy has been through,” said McCormick. “He deserves to be honored.”