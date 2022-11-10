SIERRA VISTA — Served with either milk or coffee, Joyce Clark Middle School’s enormous thank you to local veterans couldn’t taste any better.
While there are hundreds of ways to show appreciation and to give thanks to those who have served their county, the middle school on Lenzner Avenue has been cooking up a special morning Veterans Day feast for the last 14 years.
This year’s breakfast — a longstanding tradition JCMS looks forward to — returns after a two-year lapse due to COVID restrictions.
When it comes to starting the morning on Veterans Day — the annual holiday honoring men and women who have served in the U.S. armed forces — off with breakfast, arguably no one does it better than JCMS.
The school is becoming an old hand at it when Nov. 11 rolls around.
An annual observance since at least 2008, JCMS has been recognizing both the service and sacrifice local military families and staff have made.
For that reason, the school has been gearing up to the Veterans Day breakfast event with a great deal of anticipation, as staff and students gathered in the library to support the men and women who have served their country and those who continue to do so. Students sat together with their family members and friends in the military to share a breakfast, like Isabelle Baldwin and her uncle, U.S. Army Capt. Derek Wallis, who has been serving for 4½ years.
“We feel it is a way to build relationships with our students, their families and the community,” said seventh-grade social studies teacher Michael Davidson, one of the event organizers. “Any seventh- or eighth-grader who has a military family member, active or a veteran, is invited to attend with that a family member.”
It’s also the school's small way of saying thank you and paying back to the community’s service members.
Retired U.S. Army Col. Ramona McCaa told the morning gathering of about 75 students and adults not only about the importance of Veterans Day, but also about “respecting, understanding and appreciating the observance and Joyce Clark’s classmates whose parents and relatives are serving and possess courage, prince and integrity.”
McCaa is the wife of Clea McCaa, who likely will be declared the winner of the Nov. 8 election for mayor of Sierra Vista, pending official certification.
The annual breakfast event is organized and hosted by JCMS teachers and staff, who are also veterans.
“We have a number of veterans who teach and work at the school, and we are proud of our service and our country,” said Davidson.
