SIERRA VISTA — Nineteen years ago, the nation was struck by the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that subsequently altered domestic life and foreign relations.
As we look back on this momentous event, many are still filled with grief and sadness from those who served and passed away. One of the ways the Sierra Vista community has memorialized the events of 9/11 each year was through an annual service hosted at the Sierra Vista Fire station.
Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services Fire Chief Brian Jones said that they’ve been hosting the annual memorial event since the fire station’s construction. Every year, Jones invites all public safety chiefs and personnel to come and share their stories from that day and to honor one of the first responders who passed away during the attack.
“We get the Girl Scouts involved, we get the Boy Scouts involved, it’s just a really good community event that allows the community to come on a somber day for us, and reflect about what happened on September 11th,” Jones said.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many social gatherings are postponed or prohibited in order to follow the CDC’s social-distancing guidelines. Jones said that they will not be hosting the event in-person this year because of the pandemic or hosting a virtual event, but instead calls for “a day of reflection.”
Jones encourages the community to reflect and discuss their feelings from that day and how that’s influenced their perspective today.
Many of our first-responders in the community have had their own personal experiences from that day 19 years ago. Fry Fire District Chief Mark Savage remembers the day saying, “I was a young firefighter 19 years ago, I was on duty actually at our station down off of Moson Road,” he recalled
“We didn’t have a whole lot of calls that day, I just watched the events unfold. But I think it’s the backdrop we’ve worked the last 19 years against,” he said.
Savage said that he was shocked at the news of the attack, saying that “It couldn’t be anything but malicious.”
Jones recalled his experience on that day to the Herald/Review. “I remember it like it was yesterday. . .My wife was actually at work. I had gotten up, I was off duty that day. . .[I] turned on the TV on, saw what was happening, and as Chief Savage said I was shocked.”
“For me, at that point, I got dressed and I walked to the station because for me that was a safe haven. And I knew that we would be together bonding and going through this experience together and understanding that things had changed and our profession had changed.”
“It was just a day of infamy really, that we have to remember,” he added.
While the aftermath of 9/11 was defining for the nation, Jones said “that was a day that wasn’t going to define us. Every day after that defined us, of our reaction to that and how the first-responders, the community, our country really responded to that terrible event.”
While there won’t be a formal 9/11 service hosted by the Sierra Vista Fire station this year, Savage concluded with a call for collective kindness.
“The bottom line is we stand on the shoulders of giants. It’s the small decisions that make a difference. Be kind, be nice, it’s the little things that can change the world if they are done repeatedly by enough people,” he said.