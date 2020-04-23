SIERRA VISTA — Volunteers for the Sierra Vista Police Department find fulfillment in helping the community and supporting thoses in blue who protect and serve the community.
“The officers protect and serve the community and we kind of backup and serve them,” Barbara Taylor said.
Taylor, 76, has been volunteering with SVPD for a year and half in their evidence department. She assists with logging evidence in the locker and helps detectives when they need evidence from the locker.
“It’s fascinating,” she said. “I get to see how this town works (from the inside).”
Lilly Perry, recruiter and volunteer coordinator for SVPD, said Thursday was supposed to be the volunteer appreciation celebration lunch, but because of the coronavirus it had to be postponed indefinitely, which she said had made this time of staying at home even more difficult.
“Our volunteers are critical to the department,” Perry said. “We are a family at PD and our volunteers are part of the family.”
On April 17, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation claiming the week of April 19 as National Volunteer Appreciation Week.
“We have never needed the volunteerism of America more than we do today. The coronavirus poses an unprecedented risk to the health, wellbeing, and prosperity of our nation,” the proclamation reads.
“Countless Americans have found unique and innovative ways to spread joy and meet the emotional, physical, and spiritual needs of others, despite the need to adhere to social distancing measures.”
The family atmosphere is what attracts volunteers to the SVPD program and keeps them wanting to come back. Perry said she has 30 active volunteers but could use more patrol volunteers once the pandemic guidelines are lifted. Volunteers are split into different roles and departments, including records, evidence, patrol and the animal shelter.
Perry said in 2019 as a unit the volunteers put in 7,209 hours of work, which was significantly more than in the year before, even with fewer volunteers than in 2018.
LuRue Troyer, 87, has been a SVPD volunteer since 2012 because she wanted to try something new. For the last couple of years she has worked in the records department.
She said she started as a fill in for the woman who had the job before her, but when she never came back, she’s continued to do the job. Her job in records also includes transcribing and data input.
“I just love being there,” Troyer said. “I’m an introvert, so I don’t mind the long hours by myself and a little interaction. It’s a feeling of really belonging in records.”
Returning to a police department was a full circle process for Troyer, as she worked in a police station in her hometown in Washington in the early 1950s. Her time being in a police station now differs from her previous experience because now she uses her volunteering to connect with people, something she is missing recently since she cannot donate her time due to the pandemic.
“I do miss the social part of it,” Troyer said. “(Not being able to volunteer) is different because it’s been such a routine for so long. It was a way (for me) to keep in touch with the outside world.”
Taylor agrees with her fellow volunteer that the people and socialization is what she misses most about he job as a volunteer.
“I miss everyone there,” she said. “We text and keep in touch.”
Throughout the county and the country, people volunteer their time to help the communities they serve.
However, organizations like the Salvation Army, St. Vincent de Paul and the Sierra Vista Police Department have scaled back on the number of volunteers they use to still be operational during these difficult times.
“Our volunteers allow us to get a lot done without hiring full time employees,” said SVPD Chief Adam Thrasher. “Our volunteers save the city a lot of money.”
Patrol volunteers provide relief for officers as they do tasks that don’t require a certification like vacation home checks, traffic control for special events and accidents, as well as transporting legal documents to destinations across the county.
Ned Leto, 80, joined the department’s volunteer program after learning about it while participating in the citizen’s police academy. While admitially driving a squad car around town is a perk of the job, Leto said what he enjoys about the jobs is the sense of fulfillment he gets from donating his time.
“It gives me a reason to go out and do things,” he said. “I need to be active and this is a good way to do so.”
All SVPD volunteers must fill out an application and go through a background check, with the level of the check being determined by the job the volunteer is looking to do. For more information about the program visit the City of Sierra Vista’s website.