When Herald/Review photographer Mark Levy approached me about writing a Mother’s Day story about my mom’s life as a military wife who raised five children all over the country and world, I was apprehensive.
In my nearly 24 years as a Herald/Review reporter, I’ve never written stories about my family. After some prodding, Mark was able to convince me to do the story, arguing that my mother is 91 years old, has had an interesting life and is still doing relatively well.
The following reflections are from me, my two sisters and brother as we look back on our mother’s contributions while raising five kids, often in the face of our father’s deployments.
Dana (Schlosser) Cole
As the oldest of my family's five children, I’ll never forget how much fun we had traveling around foreign countries. My parents looked at each country as an adventure, while embracing the unique cultures we experienced. For me, this was especially true in Pakistan. We were introduced to curry dishes that became some of our family favorites. We ventured all over the country and saw some fascinating sights that I will carry with me for as long as I live. I’m grateful for the positive way my mom accepted cultural differences and for encouraging her children to do the same.
Cheryl (Schlosser) Capotosto
“The one thing that stands out to me, is the way mom never complained about hardships and challenges she endured while dad was deployed,” said Cheryl (Schlosser) Capotosto, the second of Constance Schlosser’s five children. “She was always positive and encouraging, and would go above and beyond by volunteering as a 4-H leader and hauling all of us around to different events while dad was deployed. She also worked as a substitute teacher while raising us. When you’re young, you don’t recognize the sacrifices your parents make, but as an adult, they become much clearer.”
Kenneth Schlosser
Kenneth Schlosser, the fourth of five Schlosser children, talks about his mother’s sense of adventure. “I remember when dad was in Vietnam, mom hooked up our old horse trailer and hauled it to Elfrida for a ton of hay. I went along with her to keep her company. The hay was stacked in the horse trailer and in the bed of our pickup truck. One the way back home, we saw two ladies on bicycles with a baby in the middle of nowhere, near Double Adobe Road. Mom stopped the truck and asked them if they needed a ride. They said they were on their way to Sierra Vista, so we loaded the bikes on top of the hay, I rode up there with the bikes so the ladies and baby could ride in the cab, and we headed to Sierra Vista. That’s just one example of mom’s adventurous spirit. I want to be sure to say Happy Mother’s Day to an amazing mom.”
Kathy (Schlosser) Atkinson
Kathy is the fifth and youngest of the Schlosser children. “I always appreciated mom’s fantastic sense of humor and wit. There were times when we could hardly catch our breath, we were laughing so hard from something she said. Mom was an amazing seamstress. She made all of the clothes that I needed for horse shows, including my leather chaps. Her sewing ability made it possible for me to show my horses in various equestrian disciplines because they all required different outfits. She’s an extremely talented lady. Without mom’s support, love and hard work, I wouldn’t be where I am today. She truly shaped my life. Happy Mother’s Day!”
