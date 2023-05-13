moms day sidebar

Longtime Herald/Review reporter Dana Cole chats with her mother, Constance Schlosser, on Wednesday.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

When Herald/Review photographer Mark Levy approached me about writing a Mother’s Day story about my mom’s life as a military wife who raised five children all over the country and world, I was apprehensive.

In my nearly 24 years as a Herald/Review reporter, I’ve never written stories about my family. After some prodding, Mark was able to convince me to do the story, arguing that my mother is 91 years old, has had an interesting life and is still doing relatively well.

