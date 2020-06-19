Anything Ted Berns did, his son Adam was by his side. Even now, despite living in different homes, the pair are always taking on new adventures together as father and son.
First it was planes piloted by Ted, then underwater with scuba gear, next on the golf course and now on the track, racing for the fastest time.
Four years ago the Berns’ tried autocross for the first time and have been hooked ever since. The pair are a part of the Sierra Sports Car Club, a local autocross club. The club hosts races at the Sierra Vista Municipal Airport and participates in races throughout Southern Arizona.
Ted said they were introduced to the sport by a mutual friend, and after the first drive he knew he wanted to get more involved. Adam echoed his father’s sentiments about the instant connection to it.
“The only racing I had done was drag racing,” Adam said. “It took one time and I was hooked. When I cross the finish line I’m thinking about how I could have done better. It’s all about tenths and one-hundredths of a second.”
The competitiveness between the father and son is what keeps the sparks for their different hobbies alive. Both admit they like competing with one another and are always trying to outdo the other.
“He’s an only child so he can’t be competitive with siblings,” Ted said with a laugh.
However, when it comes to autocross Adam says the pair are pretty close in racing times with one another based on the handicaps awarded because of the cars they drive. Ted said Adam is a better golfer, which was perfect for Adam’s first job in the area as the golf pro at Pueblo Del Sol Country Club.
Working on their car is something that allows them to spend time together and do something they have enjoyed for a while. Before the pandemic, Adam said they had some projects they wanted to do on the car but had to put that on hold for now. They were unable to get the parts in, with businesses closed for over a month.
“We’ve always worked on cars together,” Ted said. “They can be expensive, but it’s something that we can share.”
Ted, a retired scuba diving instructor, said Adam was certified as soon as he could be, at age 12. They spoke of times they adventured the waters of Mexico and the Carribean together.
Now the need for speed and curiosity of the underwater world is intriguing to Adam’s 6-year-old daughter, Madison Berns. Ted said she had already expressed interest in wanting to scuba dive and had her own battery powered car that she does turns and courses with.
“I like that I get to go fast and all the different colors of cars,” Madison said. “What I like about my car is the flag.”
Adam said he sets up cones for her and she’ll drive around them like what she sees when she watches him.
“I have no doubt she’ll get into this when she’s older,” Ted said.
As for the pair, they don’t see an end to their autocross hobby. They are both occupied with other passions and projects, but nothing compares to how they feel on the track and getting their adrenaline pumping.
“We’re professional hobby starters,” Adam said. “We try something for some time until we find something else to try.”