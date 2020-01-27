SIERRA VISTA — The Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona, in conjunction with the City of Sierra Vista, unveiled the Sierra Vista Public Library’s first-ever resource kiosk on Monday morning.
Margaret Hepburn, CEO of the Legacy Foundation, said this has been years in the making as they first started think about contributing to a resource guide. While the Legacy Foundation had been releasing a print and online resource guide every three months, the new kiosk allows everything to be up to date and “in real time.”
Susan Richards, the data entry clerk for the Legacy Foundation, told the crowd on Monday that even though they updated the resource guide every three months there were times there were changes after it printed so they weren’t 100 percent accurate all the time.
“I can’t tell you how thrilled I am this came to be,” she said. “When I hit save, it (reflects on the kiosk) immediately.”
The kiosk is located in the library’s lobby and is free for the public to use. Erica Merritt, youth services librarian, said the library was interested in the collaboration because they want to be able to connect their visitors with the information and are often asked about the resources available in the community.
“It’s a nonjudgmental way of finding help,” Merritt said. “They don’t have to approach or ask anyone (for what they are looking for).”
Richards explained there are 21 categories on the touch-screen to help users narrow their search and point them in the right direction for what they are looking for. Users can also utilize the search function to type in keywords to help them find what they are looking for, whether it’s a food bank, meetings, housing, mental health and substance abuse and much more.
“This is the pilot,” said Becky Smyth, the outreach coordinator for the Legacy Foundation. “Ideally, we’d like to put them in other communities.”
Hepburn agreed with Smyth’s comments, saying at Monday’s unveiling that if the kiosk in Sierra Vista is successful and popular then they will expand into other places. The Legacy Foundation will be able to track how often and how many people use the kiosk.
“This is a new, innovative way of sharing the community resources,” Smyth said. “This is everything we know as a resource guide.”