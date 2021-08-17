If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The Arizona Community Foundation of Cochise awarded $79,000 to 19 nonprofit organizations serving Cochise County. Grants were awarded to organizations supporting projects in social services, healthcare, border philanthropy, environment, arts and culture, and animal welfare. The 2021 grant recipients include:
Arizona Heart Association
Arizona Land and Water Trust
The Be Kind People Project Foundation
Bi-National Arts Institute
Borderlands Restoration Network
Champions for Youth Foundation
Chiricahua Community Health Centers, Inc.
Cochise County Humane Society
College Success Arizona
Douglas Oral History Project
Echoing Hope Ranch
Family Healthcare Amigos
Fry Fire District
Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona
Love Muziq Operation 13:2
Midwest Food Bank
SAHARA Humanitarian Resource, Inc.
Willcox Theater and Arts, Inc.
USO Arizona
Each year, grants awarded through this competitive grant process are funded for the community, by the community. Individuals and businesses donate to ACF of Cochise’s endowed field of interest funds to keep the resources within communities throughout southeast Arizona.
For more information on the annual competitive grant cycle, please contact Regional Philanthropic Advisor Colleen Iuliucci at ciuliucci@azfoundation.org or call 520.439.0595.
Submitted by The Arizona Community Foundation of Cochise