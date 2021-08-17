The Arizona Community Foundation of Cochise awarded $79,000 to 19 nonprofit organizations serving Cochise County. Grants were awarded to organizations supporting projects in social services, healthcare, border philanthropy, environment, arts and culture, and animal welfare. The 2021 grant recipients include:

Arizona Heart Association

Arizona Land and Water Trust

The Be Kind People Project Foundation

Bi-National Arts Institute

Borderlands Restoration Network

Champions for Youth Foundation

Chiricahua Community Health Centers, Inc.

Cochise County Humane Society

College Success Arizona

Douglas Oral History Project

Echoing Hope Ranch

Family Healthcare Amigos

Fry Fire District

Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona

Love Muziq Operation 13:2

Midwest Food Bank

SAHARA Humanitarian Resource, Inc.

Willcox Theater and Arts, Inc.

USO Arizona

Each year, grants awarded through this competitive grant process are funded for the community, by the community. Individuals and businesses donate to ACF of Cochise’s endowed field of interest funds to keep the resources within communities throughout southeast Arizona.

For more information on the annual competitive grant cycle, please contact Regional Philanthropic Advisor Colleen Iuliucci at ciuliucci@azfoundation.org or call 520.439.0595.

Submitted by The Arizona Community Foundation of Cochise 

Tags