PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) made a decision not to pursue authority over a key provision of the federal Clean Water Act, the dredge and fill permit program known as Section 404, administered by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The Clean Water Act has protected and improved the health of U.S. waters which were major threats to public health into vibrant, functioning waterways, stated Sandy Bahr, Sierra Club, Grand Canyon Director, in a press release Wednesday. Section 404 of the Clean Water Act requires detailed and complex analyses of proposals which could harm U.S. waters and reviews the analyses to determine if the proposals are in the public interest.
Last year, Governor Doug Ducey signed a bill passed by the Legislature which allowed ADEQ the option of attempting to assume control of Section 404 implementation, she continued.
“After review and a significant stakeholder process, ADEQ decided not to pursue the program at this time, although it could choose to do so in the future. Other states that have attempted to assume this authority have found that the costs and complexity have made it impossible, and the vast majority of states that expressed interest have not followed through,” Bahr noted.
The Sierra Club, Tucson Audubon, Center for Biological Diversity, Patagonia Area Resource Alliance and Save the Scenic Santa Ritas had submitted comments throughout the stakeholder process which raised concerns about ADEQ enforciong the provision protecting U.S. waterways from pollution, degradation and disturbance by industrial and development projects.
Fifteen conservation groups, tribal nations, cities and counties raised objections to ADEQ assuming the dredge and fill permit program and questioned the state’s ability to ensure continued compliance with the Endangered Species Act and the National Historic Preservation Act, a robust public review process such as is required with the National Environmental Policy Act or any public interest review, funding and expertise.
Bahr stated, “Arizona’s waters, including those — and perhaps especially those — with limited water should be afforded the highest levels of protection. Plants, animals, cultural resources, and the public interest must be top priorities in considering permits to alter our waters. We are pleased that the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality is not moving forward with the program without the necessary strong public review and involvement process and better and stronger cultural and natural resource protections.”
Randy Serraglio, conservation advocate with the Center for Biological Diversity, noted, “Arizonans can breathe a big sigh of relief that the state has decided not to pursue authority over implementation of Section 404 of the Clean Water Act. Far too many times in our state’s history, the protection of public health and the environment have taken a back seat to industry profits, and it was clear to us that this proposal would have been resulted in a similar situation. This process has been flawed from the start and gave us no confidence that the state would be able to handle this authority.”