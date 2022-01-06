SIERRA VISTA — Is it possible to perform all of William Shakespeare’s plays with only three actors in 90 minutes?
The Sierra Vista Community Theatre (SVCT) embarked on doing just that with its latest production of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged (Revised),” a play written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield.
The play centers around three characters who attempt to act all the parts in the whole body of the Bard’s plays from tragedies like Titus Andronicus, Hamlet, Romeo and Juliet and Othello to the comedies — featuring bits from A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Twelfth Night and The Tempest amongst others.
“What this show really does is (by) using comedy, it actually teaches you what these shows are really about,” said Jason Cabrera, who directs and acts in the show. “We do a lot of actual scenes from Hamlet and from Romeo and Juliet. There’s actually serious, beefy Shakespeare in it.”
Cabrera said that the play was first brought to his attention by his co-star Mike Buck. Buck said that this play has been his favorite since high school.
“It was one of those shows that got me into both enjoying theatre as an art, but more so, Shakespeare as a timeless, universal artist who could speak to every single individual,” said Buck.
“You get to see every show in one sitting, and it’s presented in such a way that you should never come into a show thinking ‘wow, Shakespeare is going to be a lot of boring stuff that I don’t understand,’” he continued. “This show breaks that mold, that bias that people tend to have towards Shakespeare and makes it like an edible night of entertainment.”
With its fast-paced, jam-packed, comedy-loaded scenes, each actor takes on three or more characters at a time from one of the select featured plays.
In Romeo and Juliet, Buck portrays not only Juliet but Benvolio (a Montague) and Tybalt — Juliet’s cousin and antagonist to Romeo. Likewise, Cabrera and co-star Jeremy Heisner also take on multiple roles at a time.
Heisner — who plays Romeo, Sampson and Juliet’s nurse in the beginning of the play — said that the hardest part of putting the show together was navigating the lines.
“It’s flipping between the modern-day text and the Shakespearean text on the fly,” said Heisner. “It’s actually kinda difficult, ‘cause you’ve got to get your mindset just right. . .All three of us have to be — like — two pages ahead of each other, so we know where we are at.”
The whole cast said that even after more than 400 years, Shakespeare’s still got a timeless and relatable quality about his works.
Heisner said that there are many life lessons that can be drawn from the plays.
“For example in Othello, not everything is what it appears to be,” said Heisner. “With Hamlet, sometimes the people you need to keep an eye on are the closest ones.”
Cabrera added that another focus is showing audiences the meaning behind Shakespeare’s works through comedy.
“I went to college for theatre and I read Shakespeare all the time,” said Cabrera. “So, I know what the shows are about but a lot of people don’t. . .
So for me, it’s a really interesting show to do because while it is a lot of slapstick and crazy humor, it really kinda delves into Shakespeare quite a bit.”
Buck said that in the end, Shakespeare’s relevance centers around his ability to capture human nature.
“The concepts of the play — whether it’s a history or a comedy in the sense of how people interacted to fall in-love — those ideas may be a bit different from what we know today,” said Buck. “But the concepts of the characters themselves — what motivates them, what are their desires, what are their inspirations — will always be a part of who we are long after we’re gone from this earth as well.”
The play will be shown at the SVCT — located inside the Mall at Sierra Vista in space 46 — on Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm and Sundays at 3pm, starting on Jan. 7 and running through till Jan. 23.