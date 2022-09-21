SIERRA VISTA — Earlier this month the country commemorated an event that impacted almost every American and millions worldwide, an infamous crime committed against civil people going about their lives, done in the name of political and ideological grievance.
The attack on Sept. 11, 2001, by a group of terrorists, literally shut down the U.S. Almost everything and everyone stopped, the skies emptied, the streets emptied.
However, America got to see something with great clarity in the immediate response to this tragedy. Not everyone had stopped, not everyone had emptied the streets. For some, the adversity of others, natural disasters, crime, are a call to action.
Even as the attack was underway, some men and women responded by heading directly into the destruction. It was their job to respond, no matter what.
Remembering 9/11 is unavoidable, but it’s been days now and most have gone back to daily focus. Although there was a communal agreement to “never forget,” the events fade from memory until we’re reminded again in a year.
The bravery of those citizens, and first responders, was the reason Congress passed a resolution to observe Sept. 11 as an annually recognized "National Day of Service and Remembrance," known as "Patriot Day."
“There were 343 firefighters that died that day, over 100 police officers and emergency workers lost their lives,” said Bradley Dever, a battalion chief/paramedic with the Sierra Vista Fire Department.
On Sept. 12, he and a group of “patriots” from various local law, first responder and emergency services gathered at American Leadership Academy, a public charter PK-12 school district, to speak with students about the day of remembrance.
Dever didn’t begin with the tragic number of lives lost; he began by explaining that like many students he was young. No student attending was alive in 2001, and he was 18.
“I was a young kid, but I remember being very scared,” he told the students. “And I remember being very nervous and anxious about the future. But it was also a time that we saw each other as a nation and remembered what we stood for and how important freedom was.”
Dever went on to explain why he loved his work and encouraged students to learn more about fields in emergency services.
He was followed by members of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Department and Sierra Vista Police Department, who also spoke about their experiences.
Dean of students Fayith Dever, wife of Bradley Dever; office manager Jessica McCarty; and history teacher Becky Chadwick organized the event.
“To me, Patriot Day is significant because it changed the course of history for us and so it's important to educate kids about what happened,” Fayith Dever said.
The trio hoped the presentation would commend the work current first responders are doing, and spotlight the values of community service, selflessness and bravery these individuals display under the most difficult circumstances.
“I think it’s great when the kids can see these ‘heroes' just sitting here, and maybe they can aspire to be like that someday,” Chadwick said.
“And they get to hear their story and see how 9/11 impacted them, and maybe, I hope they take this home and have those conversations with their parents,” Fayith Dever added.
The students watched short videos explaining the event, featuring footage and images from the aftermath of the attacks and words from former President Bush, and more from the local heroes.
Another speaker, Toby, a Homeland Security Department Investigator, said 9/11 was “something I will always remember.”
Toby, whose child attends ALA, asked that his last name not be used due to security concerns.
“All these first responders, including myself, we're here to help people, and just like on 9/11, they respond to help people any time there's an accident, like a traffic accident where somebody gets hurt or killed, we are the ones that respond or the ones that are the first,” he said.
“My name is Michelle, I'm a new firefighter and I'm here to tell you that it's not just a boy’s job, we can definitely do it,” Michelle Speer said to the cheers of young students.
“September 11th is a very emotional day," she said. "I think for me that day just displayed a lot of selflessness and a lot of sacrifice on so many different avenues. I was 15 years old, and I was in high school, walking between classes when it happened, by the library, and I saw that the TV was on and the news.
“It’s really sad that something like this could happen in America. We think it’s so nice and we’re safe and on that day it really puts things into question for us. But because of those first responders, we have a lot of programs that were put into action, stuff that we use as firefighters got put into play because of their sacrifice. That's what that date means for me.”
Following the event students had a chance to greet the speakers individually and presented them with handmade thank-you notes made in appreciation of the visit.
“Can we say ‘thank you’ for having them come?” Fayith Dever asked.
ALA students responded with a hearty “Thank you!”